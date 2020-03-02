FORT WAYNE — Eastside’s Ziayra Hulbert was the girls runner-up in the Indiana High School Bowling’s season-ending All-Stater Scholarship Tournament Saturday at Thunder Bowl I.
Hulbert was third in qualifying with a 615 series over three games. She had games of 182, 230 and 203. She won her first two games in the stepladder finals before falling in a back-and-forth championship game with Franklin Township’s Madison Murello, 156-150.
Hulbert won $150 in scholarship money for her second-place finish. The top 10 finishers in qualifying for both the boys and the girls received scholarship money.
Hulbert defeated No. 4 seed Chelsea Matthews of Griffith 193-146 in the first match of the stepladder finals, then defeated Alina James from New Albany 223-183.
Garrett’s Madison Flaugh was 19th in qualifying with a 512 series. She rolled games of 133, 165 and 214.
On the boys’ side, Eastside’s Austin Wilson was 22nd with a 553 series, bowling games of 157, 201 and 195. DeKalb’s Skyler Plummer was 37th with 484, bowling games of 149, 167 and 168.
