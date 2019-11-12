Tuesday, Nov. 12
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Blackhawk.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball with Prairie Heights, here, Butler Elementary.
Thursday, Nov. 14
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball with Angola, here, Butler Elementary.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Fremont.
Monday, Nov. 18
4:30 p.m. Boys bowling against DeKalb at Butler Bowl.
4:30 p.m. Girls bowling against Garrett at Butler Bowl.
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball with Angola, here.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball with West Noble, here, Butler Elementary.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Leo, here.
Thursday, Nov. 21
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball at Westview.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball, scrimmage with Bishop Dwenger, here.
Friday, Nov. 22
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Angola, here.
Saturday, Nov. 23
9 a.m. Sixth-grade tournament with Fairfield, Fremont and Lakeland, Eastside main gym and Thunderdome.
9 a.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball tournament at Fairfield.
Monday, Nov. 25
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball at DeKalb.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball with Central Noble at Butler Elementary.
Friday, Nov. 29
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball at Edgerton, Ohio.
Saturday, Nov. 30
9 a.m. Varsity wrestling at Wawasee tournament, Syracuse.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball at DeKalb.
