LIGONIER — Eastside’s volleyball team lost a Northeast Corner Conference match to West Noble 25-12, 25-15, 25-22 Oct. 1 at Ligonier.
Mataya Bireley and Eleanor Neumann had four kills each for the Blazers. Neumann and Paige Franz served three aces each. Franz added 19 digs and Jessi Gerke had 11. Skyelar Kessler had seven assists and Gerke added four.
Nichelle Phares led West Noble (6-15) with 11 kills. Madison Doege added six in the win.The hosts were in control the first two sets.
The third set was tied several times early before West Noble grabbed a 10-7 lead.
Kessler tipped one past the Charger defense and later added an ace. Eastside’s Erika Brock contributed a kill to keep the visitors close.
A Franz ace brought the Blazers even at 22, but an Eastside spiking error preceded Doege’s spike into the far corner for the final point of the night.
