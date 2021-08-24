DeKalb has two star runners to build around for the new girls cross country season.
The Barons return juniors Lydia Bennett and Abby DeTray. Bennett finished 14th at state as a freshman and an individual semistate qualifier last season. She was first-team All-Northeast 8 Conference and DeTray was second-team.
“I’m excited to see what they can do,” coach Josh Maple said. “All the girls are excited to improve and are really training hard this year.”
Riley Winebrenner, the team’s top runner at season’s end a year ago, has gone to Lawrence and Penelope Swift has gone to Trine, so the Barons will need runners to step up. Sophomore Olivia Woodcox has improved greatly and may be able to step up into the No. 3 spot.
“We’ve got some freshmen that we hope can adapt to high school and be successful as well,” Maple said.
Garrett
Coach Jim Petre and the Railroaders will build a young team around a core of returning runners, led by senior Nataley Armstrong, an individual semi-state qualifier and a KPC Media Group All-Area selection last season.
Senior Samantha Liechty, and juniors Makenna Malcolm and Addison Ebert are also back.
Lakewood Park
The Panthers have two senior runners who lettered last year for fourth-year coach Jon Elwood, Heather Elwood and Danielle Lesser.
Heather Elwood was 56th at sectional and Lesser was 75th.
Eastside
New coach Trisha Hill has a solid group of eight runners for her first season. Junior Kennedy Helbert and sophomore Chloe Buss are returning letterwinners, and finished 45-46 in the sectional last season.
Juniors Destiny Bonecutter and Morgyn Willibey, and freshman Karly Kaufmann are among the top newcomers, and will get help from sophomore Audrey Diehl and junior Maddy Rohm.
“I’ve already met my first goal this season by increasing our team numbers,” Hill said. “My main focus is to build a competitive team, show improvement as the season progresses and provide the athletes with the tools they need to become stronger runners.”
Hamilton
Sophomore Jasmine Schiek, who led the Marines with 38th place at sectional as a freshman last year, is back for second-year coach Garry May. Senior Meghyn McMullen is a three-time letterwinner.
“We’re excited to start another season at Hamilton,” May said. “Our program is moving in an upward direction where we can compete with some of the best runners and teams in the state.
“Last season allowed us to get acclimated together through some challenging times. This season, we hope to build upon our experiences and move the notch on the bar a little higher.”
