EMMA — Sectional basketball is the most anticipated time of the season.
It’s when upsets happen, seasons end, and one team cuts down the nets Saturday night.
Host Westview did everything it could to make favored Eastside uncomfortable Wednesday. The Blazers built a double figure lead in the fourth quarter and fought off a tough Warrior team for a 42-32 win in the first post-season meeting between the two teams.
Eastside (24-1) will play Fairfield (15-8) in Friday’s second game. Central Noble and Prairie Heights will tip off at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Falcons were 53-42 winners over Bremen in Wednesday’s first game. It will be the third meeting between the teams. Eastside won both meetings at Fairfield — 60-45 on Jan. 7 and 47-43 four days later in the NECC tournament.
Wednesday, the Blazers got 12 points from Hugh Henderson and 11 from Gabe Trevino. The Warriors, who finished 7-16, were led by senior Mason Yoder who had 17 points and from junior Brady Yoder, who added 12.
Eastside led 6-3 after a low-scoring first quarter. Westview took its only lead of the game when Mason Yoder, fouled on a three from the key, hit the ensuing free throw for a four-point play with 6 minutes, 16 seconds left in the second.
The Blazers got the lead right back when Santino Brewer converted a three-point play.
Following an Eastside miss, Mason Yoder scored in transition.
Henderson and Owen Willard played some nice two-man basketball on Eastside’s next two possessions.
First, Willard came off a screen, took a free from Henderson, and connected from the right wing. When Westview turned the ball over, Willard reciprocated at the other, feeding Henderson in the left corner for one of his four threes.
That bucket gave Eastside a 16-9 lead at the break.
The Blazers started the second half with another Henderson three. The lead reached 23-11 when Trevino drove the baseline and scored with 5:23 to go in the third. Eastside led by 11 with a quarter to play.
Westview twice came back from big deficits in the Jan. 28 meeting at Butler. Wednesday, a half-court trap forced the Blazers into several turnovers, but not before Henderson nailed his fourth three of the game a minute into the fourth.
From there, Mason Yoder put Westview on his back, scoring six straight points — two after Eastside misses and another following a turnover. His jumper from the right baseline had the Warriors within 31-23 with four minutes to go.
Each team missed uncontested shots in the lane, but Willard scored in the paint with 2:24 to go for a 10-point lead.
Brady Yoder sank a pair of free throws seconds later. With 1:53 to play, Trevino hit the front end of a bonus. He missed the second, but Willard was fouled on the rebound. He cashed in on both for an 11-point lead. The margin remained at double digits the rest of the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.