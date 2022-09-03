GARRETT — It was a perfect day for adjustments and chances to get better.
That was the approach for both the Garrett Railroaders and Eastside Blazers volleyball team in Saturday’s four-team Garrett Invitational.
Blackhawk Christian (11-1) took home the hardware, defeating Garrett 25-13, 25-13 in the last round and Eastside 25-8, 25-18 in the first round. In between, the Braves topped New Haven 25-11, 25-14.
The Railroaders and Blazers each finished 1-2 for the day. Garrett lost its opening match to New Haven, 25-23, 19-25, 15-9 and beat Eastside 17-25, 25-16, 15-8. The Blazers topped the Bulldogs in the last match, 25-18, 25-21.
Garrett is 2-7 in all matches this season. Eastside is 3-9 through Saturday’s action.
“We’ve got some girls in some new positions and I really liked what I saw,” Garrett coach Taylor Smith said afterwards. “We put Kelsey Bergman on the outside today and I thought she really produced.
“It gave us a little more consistency.”
Delaeni Hixson, a sophomore, saw action as a front row middle. “It’s her first year playing and she’s finding her groove,” Smith said. “Being able to get her the ball some, I really liked what I saw from her.”
Smith is confident the Railroaders can continue to improve as the season continues. Saturday was an opportunity to something different.
“I’ve been telling the girls all season that we have really good pieces. We’re just trying to figure out the best way to put those pieces together for us to find the most consistency and to feel the most confident,” the Garrett coach said.
“This was something new that we tried today. I think the girls felt pretty comfortable with it by the end of the day, and I liked some of the things I saw out of it,” Smith said. “Going forward, we’ll have to see if this is something we can feel good about.”
The trio of Bergman, Kyana Martinez and Kinleigh Smith combined for 41 kills for the day. Smith led Garrett with 15 for the day, including six against Eastside. Bergman and Martinez had 13 kills apiece. They had five each against New Haven.
In addition, Bergman served six aces in the Eastside match. Smith had three in that match. Martinez served seven aces against New Haven. She and Rebecca Yarian had two each against the Blazers.
Eastside coach Kent Mitchell said he is seeing continued improvement with each match.
“Blackhawk is really good. Against Garrett, we won the first game, lost the second, and it just got away from us in the third.
“Overall, we’re just trying to find our way,” he said. “We haven’t really been set on a lineup, but I think we’re closer to it.
“The Elden girl (freshman Adelaide) has been doing a little setting and hitting right side. She continues to grow with confidence.
“We’ve got to clean up some basics. This is a process and we’ve just got to continue the process and believe in each other that good things will happen,” Mitchell said.
“We get better each week. It’s not as much as I would hope, but we are getting better. We’ve just got to keep working.”
Like Garrett, Eastside has been experimenting with some lineup changes to find a good flow.
“Today, I used the word that we’ve got to get back into the laboratory because we’ve just made a lot of changes in the last couple of weeks as far as positions. I think today, we’re a little more settled on that.
“We’ve just to keep our eyes forward and continue the grind.”
