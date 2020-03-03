BUTLER — No. 100 came the hard way, but it’s still a sweet victory nevertheless.
It couldn’t have happened in a better place than a throwback basketball game at the old Butler High School gymnasium.
Eastside’s boys basketball team clawed back from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit Feb. 25 to overtake Adams Central 45-44.
The win is the 100th for Blazer coach Ryan Abbott, who became Eastside’s winningest coach in boys basketball earlier this season.
“You have to embrace the struggles a little bit to get to where you want to get to,” Abbott said afterwards. “We hit a big shot late and we won it on defense.
“The best thing is to see high school basketball players excited in the locker room knowing they won a game playing defense,” he said. “We weren’t at our best offensively, but we stayed the course on defense.
Abbott said the milestone is reflective of current and past players who have bought into what the coaching staff emphasizes.
“I didn’t win one of those games by myself. We were able to win 100 games here for players who have bought into our program. We were able to win 100 games here for a coaching staff that just works countless hours to try to put our kids in the best possible spot to be successful.
“It’s a great accomplishment for our program,” Abbott stated. “It’s really just a special night.”
Owen Willard’s three-pointer from the left wing with 30 seconds left provided the winning margin. At the other end, the Jets worked the ball to Ethan Polling on the left block, but Eastside’s Logan Fry stuffed the shot just before the final buzzer.
The Blazers improved to 9-12 in all games.
“One senior, one junior and a bunch of sophomores,” Abbott said. “What poise!
“It kind of sums up our year to be honest with you,” he said. “A month ago, we were playing really poor basketball, and we were playing some poor basketball tonight offensively, but we just stay the course. We keep fighting and we keep grinding.
“We’re not pointing fingers at each other; we just kind of keep going,” Abbott stated. “I love my team, I really do.”
The game was tied at 32-all heading into the fourth, but the Jets (9-13) took a 42-33 lead with five minutes to go behind Nick Neuenschwander’s rebound score, two free throws from Polling and threes from Neuenschwander and Lucas Van De Weg.
Gabe Trevino started Eastside’s comeback when he scored a second-chance bucket made possible by Fry’s rebound and assist with 4:35 to play.
On defense, Willard drew an offensive foul, leading to Hugh Henderson’s rebound score with 3:51 to play.
After an Adams Central turnover, Trevino got a putback to cut it to 42-39.
Neuenschwander temporarily stopped the bleeding with 3:18 to go, but Willard hit a three from nearly the same spot as his winning shot on the Blazers’ next possession.
Adams Central missed the front end of a bonus, but Eastside couldn’t capitalize on its next three possessions.
After a Jets’ turnover, Willard found nothing but net on his game-winning shot.
Fry led all scorers with 17 points. Trevino had 13 points and Willard finished with eight. Ben Voirol had 12 points and Van De Weg had eight points to lead Adams Central.
Eastside JV 49,
Adams Central 48
Zach Northrup poured in 22 points and Caeden Moughler added 16 points to lead the Blazers. Kyle Yoder had six points and Santino Brewer added five.
Klayton Terrell had 20 points to lead the Jets.
The Jets led 11-9 after one quarter and 24-22 at halftime. Eastside took a 36-32 lead heading into the fourth.
Double Dribbles
Elvis impersonator Matt King entertained fans between games. Additional entertainment included twist, hula-hoop and three-point shooting contests.
Eastside also honored its state finalist bowling team, state finalist wrestler Lane Burns and sectional championship football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.