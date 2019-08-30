BUTLER — Every coach and team wants to win every time it sets foot on the court.
Putting yourself in position to win is a big step in that process.
That’s what Eastside’s volleyball team was able to do in a four-set to Woodlan at Butler Tuesday.
The Warriors won the first two games 25-21 and 25-15.
The Blazers were able to parlay some late momentum from the second set and overcome a 20-18 deficit to take the third by a 25-21 score.
They nearly did it again in the fourth set, cutting a deficit to 24-23 before falling 25-23.
“I want to stick with the positives, and the positives were we looked more like a team,” said new Eastside coach Kent Mitchell. “We were in system more. We served better. Our all-around defense was so much better, and that’s what we worked on all last week.
“I’m not unhappy. Every coach wants to win,” he said. “Where we’re at right now is a good place, and we’re going to continue to get better.
“This team is so fun to watch and so fun to coach,” Mitchell added. “They’re just a good group of kids. All is good.”
Woodlan rode the offense of senior Addie Bayman, who had 24 kills. Sophomore Ashton Widenhoefer had 13 kills and junior Evelyn Shipley added 11.
Eastside (0-2) got nine kills from freshman Eleanor Neumann and six from sophomore Mataya Bireley. Bireley added four blocks and Neumann served three aces. Freshman Paige Franz recorded 34 digs.
With the exception of the second set, all of the contests were close ones.
“In the first game, I thought we really had opportunities to pull that one out, but it just didn’t happen,” the Blazer coach said.
“The start of the second game, it was a disaster. In my timeouts, I kept telling them, ‘We’ve got to pick this up. We know we’re better than this,’” he said. “We scored some points late and then we came out in the third and just caught fire.
“The one thing about these kids, the better they play, the more energy they get,” Mitchell said. “They knew they were playing really good.
“We go into the fourth and again, we put ourselves in position to win. It just didn’t happen.”
Libero Katie Chin had 28 digs for Woodlan. For Eastside, Jessi Gerke had 12 assists and Skyelar Kessler added eight. Gerke also had 12 digs.
Woodlan won the reserve match 25-7, 25-11.
