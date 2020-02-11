EDGERTON, Ohio — Eastside’s boys basketball team was outscored 18-7 in the third quarter, and the host Edgerton, Ohio Bulldogs prevailed 58-50 in a Feb. 3 game.
The contest was originally scheduled to kick off the 2019-2020 season for both schools, but was postponed due to both football teams’ success in their respective state tournaments.
Bulldog senior Colin Gary finished with a game-high 20 points. He had 14 points in the first half.
Edgerton’s third-quarter surge was keyed by senior Luke Showalter, who hit two three-pointers in the third, and five points from senior Arryn Pahl.
Showalter finished with 13 points and Pahl added 10. Senior Jaron Cape finished with eight points.
Eastside got 10 points from Gabe Trevino, nine from Gavin Pfefferkorn and seven from Owen Willard.
The Blazers led 16-14 after one quarter and 29-27 at halftime.
Edgerton’s scoring advantage in the third put them on top 45-38 with eight minutes to play.
The Bulldogs were 21-of-32 at the free throw line for the contest. Eastside was tagged with 25 fouls in the contest, including a technical foul against a player. One Blazer fouled out.
Eastside was just 10-of-21 at the stripe. Edgerton was called for 19 fouls.
Edgerton improved to 10-8 with the win. Eastside is 5-11 with the defeat.
Eastside JV 38, Edgerton 26
The visiting Blazers led 20-18 at halftime and held the reserve Bulldogs without a point in the third quarter.
Zach Northrup scored 21 points to lead the Eastside reserves. Reece Myers scored six points and Caeden Moughler had five.
Santino Brewer, Nick Snyder and Kyle Yoder scored four each.
