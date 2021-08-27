BUTLER — It was everything it was billed to be, and then some.
Adams Central had one last gasp but Eastside got the stop it needed on the final play of the game to preserve a thrilling 21-19 victory in a battle of top 10 teams.
The Flying Jets (1-1) entered the contest ranked third in the latest Class A poll. The Blazers (2-0) came into the game ranked seventh in Class 2A.
Afterwards, Eastside head coach Todd Mason was a roller-coaster of emotions.
While happy with the win, he wants his players to be better.
“When you’ve got the chance to step on somebody’s throat, you better do it in today’s world,” he said.
“That’s one thing I’ve believed in my whole life, and these guys are scared to death to do it. We have to get to the point where we do it.
“We had three chances to put this football game on ice and we just chose not to do it.”
A few seconds later, a more composed Mason reflected on some big plays his defense produced — an interception by Briar Munsey, two fourth-quarter fumble recoveries by Bobby Davis that stopped potential scoring rives, and Dane Sebert’s stuffing of Black on a two-point conversion try that would have tied the game.
“Our guys have fought, they’ve played their butts off and they did some great things, but at the same time, you’ve got to have players step up and make big time plays,” Mason said.
“We’ve just got to do that a little bit more.”
Leading 21-13, three times in the fourth, Eastside had the ball in Adams Central territory but came up empty each time.
Early in the fourth at the Jets’ 23, the hosts nearly lost the ball on a fumble and failed to convert on fourth down.
Adams Central marched downfield, but Davis recovered his second fumble of the quarter to end the drive at the Eastside 17 with 6 minutes, 42 seconds left.
On fourth-and-five at the Jets’ 20 midway through the fourth, Eastside was flagged for holding. The Jets declined the penalty and gained the ball at their 17.
Adams Central went 83 yards in just five plays, needing just 1:09 to close to within two.
During the drive, Jets quarterback Ryan Black completed four passes — two to Nick Neuenschwander covering 41 yards, a short pass to Alex Currie and a 36-yard touchdown pass to Brayson Yergler — as elusive receivers slipped through tacklers for big gains.
Needing an extra-point conversion to tie, Black called his own number, but he was met in the backfield by Sebert to preserve the two-point cushion.
After recovering an onside kick at midfield, Eastside reached the Jets’ 42, but on fourth-and-short, was called for illegal procedure, forcing a punt.
The Jets got the ball at their 35 with 18 seconds left, and almost struck gold again.
Black completed a 21-yard pass to Neuenschwander to the Eastside 44. After clocking the ball with 7.5 seconds, he found Alex Currie for another big gain, but Currie couldn’t escape the clutches of his Blazer pursuer as the clock struck :00.
The teams traded blows like two prizefighters, each scoring twice in the opening quarter.
Adams Central took the opening possession, needed just six plays to score, coming on a 9-yard pass from Black to Yergler. Earlier, the duo hooked up for a 28-yard gain to the Eastside 38.
The Jets missed the extra point, but led 6-0 with 9:44 left on the clock.
Eastside didn’t blink, and took the ball right down the field on its first possession, with Laban Davis scoring from three yards out.
On the extra point, at least one hand got a piece of Binyam Biddle’s kick, but the ball had plenty of juice to get over the crossbar for a 7-6 Blazer lead with 6:42 left.
It was the ground game that ignited the Jets on their next possession. Five running plays netted 65 yards, the final 30 coming from Neuenschwander with 4:20 left in the first. Kaylan Sprunger made the extra point for a 13-7 lead.
Eastside ended the high-scoring quarter with Davis scoring from 3 yards out with 18.8 seconds left. Biddle’s kick made it 14-13. A 21-yard pass play to Dax Holman and a 26-yard run by Davis were big plays in the drive.
That’s where the game stayed through the rest of the half.
The Jets forced a punt on Eastside’s first possession of the third, and drove inside the Blazer 20, but that drive was derailed by a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty coming on the heels of a big run by Black. Trevor Currie’s 35-yard field goal try fell short with 5 minutes left in the quarter.
The hosts turned that occasion into points at the other end.
Keeping the ball on the ground, Eastside marched 80 yards in 11 plays before Holman bulled in from 5 yards out with 5.8 ticks left. Earlier, he ripped off a 31-yard gain to midfield. Davis added four runs of five yards or more.
Biddle’s extra-point kick made it 21-13 Blazers.
The teams combined for 721 yards of total offense.
Black completed 10-of-13 passes for 167 yards. Eastside ran for 283 yards, led by Holman, who carried 22 times for 200 yards.
Three different Jets — Black (49 yards), Neuenschwander (48 yards) and Blake Heyerly (47 yards) — led the visitors’ ground game.
Eastside hosts West Noble Friday.
