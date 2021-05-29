BUTLER — The accolades are nice, but the results — especially at sectional time — are what matter most to Eastside’s Aaron Willard.
His Blazers defeated Adams Central 3-1 in Saturday’s sectional game at Butler, marking his 100th victory as baseball coach. Eastside improved to 22-6 in all games.
“The win outranks that milestone,” Willard said. “That’s a good baseball team over there. For us to get them, it’s a big win for our team.”
Eastside will play Bluffton (14-15-1) at 11 a.m. Monday in the championship game. The Tigers outlasted Woodlan 4-2 in a 14-inning marathon game Saturday.
Willard’s son, junior pitcher Owen, held Adams Central to just one hit — a two-out home run in the second inning by designated hitter Brayden Light.
The Blazers immediately responded.
Caleb Vanover led off the Eastside second with a solid single down the left field line. He went to third when Colben Steury followed with a double.
Vanover scored on Hayden Gardner’s sacrifice fly. Steury crossed the plate when Jack Buchanan lined a single to center.
The Blazers added a run on a fluky play in the fourth.
With one out, Gardner walked and went to second when Buchanan singled past a diving Jets shortstop. Liam Franz flew out to left, with neither runner able to advance.
With two gone, Ryder Reed popped up on the infield, but in the occasional swirling winds, Jets shortstop Alex Currie was unable to catch it, and the ball landed untouched beside him in the dirt. Dackotia Reed, running for Gardner, scored on the play to make it 3-1 Blazers.
That was more than enough run support for Willard, who has two no-hitters and another one-hitter this season.
After the second inning, only Blake Heyerly, on a two-out error in the third, and Nick Neuenschwander, on catcher’s interference with one out in the fifth, reached base for Adams Central. Neither runner moved past first, with Neuenschwander being picked off.
Willard finished with 13 strikeouts while throwing 86 pitches. Eighteen of those pitches came in the first inning. He struck out the side in the fourth and sat down Adams Central’s 1-2-3 batters in order in the sixth. He did the same with 4-5-6 in the seventh.
“Once we got the lead, I think he just settled down and got in a groove,” coach Willard said of his son. “He really was in command the rest of the way.
“The top of their lineup is really scary,” the Blazer coach added. “When we got through the sixth with a couple of really good hitters, I was fairly confident he would close the deal.”
Jets starting pitcher Justin Bultemeier had a solid game, giving up just six hits while walking three. He finished with seven strikeouts before hitting the 120-pitch limit in the sixth.
“Offensively, I thought we battled the whole time,” Willard said. “We got him to 120. I thought we got some good at-bats against him. We just didn’t put them together all the time. He’s a good pitcher and they’re a good baseball team.”
The win is the latest milestone in a 675-win coaching career for Willard at Eastside. He compiled 69 wins plus a sectional title as boys basketball coach and 506 victories as softball coach, with multiple sectional and regional championships and a state title.
He’d like nothing better to add another sectional championship in baseball Monday.
