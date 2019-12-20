BUTLER — Eastside’s wrestling team scored a 47-30 win over Woodlan at Butler Thursday.
In the first match at 182 pounds, Eastside’s Jackson Wicker pinned Woodlan’s Andrew Miller in 48 seconds. Each team was assessed misconduct penalties, costing them a team point for an unusual score of 5 to minus 1.
Woodlan won two of the next three matches, then took a 26-11 lead with a decision, two pins and two forfeits.
Briar Munsey (126), Tanner Wicker (132), Mason Fritch (145), Kristopher Patrick (160), Treyven McKinley (170) and Keegan Miller (220) all won by pinfall for Eastside.
Tanner Wicker (132) and Lane Burns (138) picked up victories by forfeit.
“We came out with some fire,” said Eastside coach Joel Richman. “Most of the kids took it to them in the beginning and scored the first points,” Richman said. “They stayed on them and kept going.
“A couple of the guys who didn’t start as strong, at the very least, fought through six minutes, and that’s a big step in the right direction for some of those guys who lost.
“You don’t want to see them go out there and quit or say, ‘I’m not going to win,’” Richman said. “We want them to finish the match. That’s a big step mentally for a couple of kids. It’s good that they’re working on that.”
Carson Days (182) and Trevor Fiechter (195) won reserve matches by pin for Eastside.
Eastside 47, Woodlan 30
182 — Jackson Wicker (ES) wins by :48 pin over A.Miller (W). 195 — J.Keller (W) wins by 5-4 dec. over Holman (ES). 220 — Keegan Miller (ES) wins by 1:08 pin over C.Keller (W). 285 — Taylor (W) wins by 4:32 pin over Hunter Miller (ES). 106 — Moore (W) wins by forfeit. 113 — Reinhard (W) wins by forfeit. 120 — Lawson (W) wins by 2:35 pin over Luke Collins (ES). 126 — Munsey (ES) wins by 1:29 pin over Fuelling (W). 132 — Tanner Wicker (ES) wins by forfeit. 138 — Burns (ES) wins by forfeit. 145 — Fritch (ES) wins by 1:18 pin over Mackin (W). 152 — Herschberger (W) wins by 10-0 maj. dec. over Reed (ES). 160 — Patrick (ES) wins by 2:47 pin over Roemer (W). 170 — McKinley (ES) wins by 1:50 pin over Deitel.
Reserve
182 — Days (ES) wins by 1:59 pin over Manning (W). 195 — Trevor Fiechter (ES) wins by 1:20 pin over Manning (W).
