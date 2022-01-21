BUTLER — A Friday night, a packed gym; what more could a high school basketball fan ask for?
Doubleheader basketball of course.
Eyes were on the top 10 rematch between Class 2A No. 1 Central Noble and No. 6 Eastside after the Cougars dealt the Blazers a 62-44 loss in last Saturday’s Northeast Corner Conference tournament championship.
Friday, the Blazers were aggressive on the offensive glass and returned the favor, topping the Cougars 42-34.
Eastside boys 42,
Central Noble 34
The Blazers led from the opening tip, including 15-6 after eight minutes. The Cougars would never be closer than three the rest of the night.
Central Noble fans collectively held their breath when Wisconsin-bound Connor Essegian went down with an apparent ankle injury while battling for a rebound midway through the third quarter.
Essegian walked off the floor but only played sparingly the rest of the night. He finished with five points — all but one coming on a four-point play early in the second quarter.
Gabe Trevino led all scorers with 17 points, including eight in the first on a pair of threes and a drive to the bucket that put the hosts up 11-2 before a raucous crowd in a packed Eastside gym.
“We had real good perspective after Saturday night,” Blazer coach Ed Bentley said. “We know they’re not crowning sectional champs, regional champs, semi-state champs, state.
“It was about just growing and getting to where we want to be. Our guys were ready to come in here and listen to the adjustments we wanted to make.
“We knew we had to control the pace of the game,” he said. “(Central Noble) is just too freaking good to go up and down. We’d have to shoot at a rate of 80% to just be able to fly with them.
“We know we’re going to see them again. They’re just way too good,” Bentley added. “Lot of respect for what they do, but we’re good too.”
The game, Cougar coach John Bodey said, was decided by Eastside’s offensive rebounding, not Essegian’s injury.
“We have to play better. We have to do a lot of things better,” Bodey said. “(We gave up) eight offensive rebounds in the first half for Eastside.
“That’s where we lost it,” he said. “They outscrapped us, outhustled us and killed us on the boards.”
Regarding Essegian, Bodey said, “He wasn’t moving very well so he wasn’t going to help us defensively or offensively. It was time to pull the plug on him.”
The Essegian brothers — first the younger Sam and later Connor — accounted for the Cougars’ first six points of the second.
Sam’s lay-in opened the scoring. After a Logan Fry three for Eastside, Connor was fouled as he made a deep three off a throw-in. His free throw cut the gap to 18-12.
The hosts’ lead went back to eight on a Hugh Henderson three, but Gard and Ryan Schroeder scored for Central noble late to cut the gap to 23-19 by halftime.
Essegian’s injury was the focal point in a quarter otherwise devoid of offense.
That’s because the Blazers took the air out of the ball, attempting the only two shots through the first 3:30. Except for a carry violation, Trevino held the ball uncontested near half-court as the Cougars opted not to press the issue.
When they did touch the ball, the Cougars missed a three on their first shot. Trevino went the other way for a six-point cushion.
A runner by Schroeder accounted for his team’s first points of the period with 1:34 to play. Trevino made a pair of free throws with 21.6 seconds left.
Essegian would start the fourth quarter but missed the only shot he attempted early and did not return.
A Trevino scoop with 7:12 to play made it 29-21 Blazers.
Schroeder tried to rally the Cougars down the stretch, hitting two free throws and a pair of threes down the stretch gave the Cougars hope. The latter, coming off a screen at the key, had Central Noble within three, 34-31, with 1:22 to go.
Eastside made eight free throws and scored after a Cougar miss in the final 1:18 to pull away.
Schroeder led Central Noble with 14 points.
The Blazers improved to 15-1 overall and 5-0 in the NECC. It was the first loss this season for No. 1 Central Noble (15-1, 5-1).
Don’t be surprised if Central Noble and Eastside meet again before the 2021-2022 basketball season comes to an end.
Which outcome was the true measurement between these teams, Central Noble’s 18-point victory or Eastside’s win with Essegian out of the game for much of the second half?
If there’s any justice, these great teams will face each other one more time with a sectional championship on the line. Then, may the best team win.
Central Noble 37,
Eastside girls 31
Central Noble found itself trailing 14-4 after a quarter, but held host Eastside to just 17 points the rest of the way to earn a hard-fought NECC victory Friday.
The Blazers (12-9, 5-4 NECC) jumped out to their big lead behind eight points from freshman Paige Traxler, using five Cougar turnovers to their advantage.
Traxler hit a pair of threes from the left wing and later scored in transition.
Abby Hile started the Cougars’ rally with a bucket inside to start the second quarter. An off-balance score by junior Madison Vice got the visitors to within a point, 14-13, with 4 minutes, 37 seconds left in the half.
After their big start, the Blazers struggled to execute on offense.
Right after Vice’s score, McKenna Hoffelder sank two free throws and then scored in transition following a Cougar turnover.
Two Vice free throws cut the deficit to 20-17 by halftime.
Vice continued her solid play into the second half.
She started the scoring early in the third and then buried a wide-open three with 4:55 to play for her team’s first lead of the night, 22-20. Freshman Kierra Bolen took her cue and hit a bomb of her own to extend the lead to five.
Mataya Bireley got Eastside’s first points of the third with a three-point play at 4:21. After a Cougar miss, Traxler hit her third three of the night to put the Blazers back on top.
That lasted less than 20 seconds Ashleigh Gray scored at the other end. Vice hit two free throws before the quarter ended with Central Noble up 29-26.
Like the third quarter, there was a long stretch before either team scored. Gray drove to the hole for a 31-26 lead. Grace Kreischer answered inside, but the Cougars maintained control the rest of the way.
Vice led all scorers with 17 points. Bolen added seven and Gray had six. Traxler paced Eastside with 11 points. Bireley and Kreischer had six each.
