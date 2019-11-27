BUTLER — Members of Eastside’s football team were honored Nov. 26 with a special reception at American Legion Post 202.
Because of the extended season, the football team did not present awards at the Nov. 4 fall sports program at Eastside.
Senior Carson Evers received the team award as Most Productive Defensive Player.
Junior Lane Burns received the award for Most Productive Offensive Player.
Junior Lane Cleckner repeated as the recipient of the All-In Award.
Senior Dawson Smyth received the Most Improved Varsity Player award.
Sophomore Gavin Wallace received the Most Improved Junior Varsity Player award.
Head coach Todd Mason noted that every player on the team earned a letter this season, in part to everyone having played a role in the sectional championship.
Varsity letters were presented to seniors Carson Evers, Ethan Farnsworth, Michael Geiger, Troy Kessler, Chase Leeper, Treyven McKinley, Hunter Miller, Dawson Smyth and Payton Terry; juniors Jaiden Baker, Brendan Birch, Lane Burns, Lane Cleckner, Chris Daniels, Matt Firestine, Hayden Gardner, Wade Miller, Jiye Parr, Bryce Salinas, Jared Seiler, David Slone, Phoenix Smyth and Jackson Wicker; sophomores Seth Baker, Kyler Bibbee, Dylan Bredemeyer, Bobby Davis, Laban Davis, Marcus Diaz, Johnny Eck, Trevor Fiechter, Isaiah Fuentes, Matt Jacobs, Sam Neumann, Jacob Smith, Gavin Wallace and Tanner Wicker; freshmen Gunnar Czaja, Carson Days, Thadden Fiechter, Kolt Gerke, Dax Holman, Carsen Jacobs, Brady Laub, Briar Munsey, Dackotia Reed, Jordyn Shumaker, Garrett Thompson and Kevin Worley and managers Kierra Ballentine, Molly Holman, Tate Kissinger, Kyleigh Ortiz, MacKensie Rieke and Alexis Wilson.
