Gymnasts value competing as a team, but four area gymnasts are happy to settle for the next best scenario for Saturday’s state finals.
Two seniors, Sarah Boyd of DeKalb and Miah Hudson of East Noble, will complete their careers at the top level of competition. DeKalb junior Lauren Blythe is back for a second go-round, while Eastside sophomore Brielle Carter will make her first appearance at the big show.
The state meet will begin at 1 p.m. at Ball State’s Worthen Arena. A limited number of spectators will be allowed in this year, unlike last year’s finals in which the gymnasts spent the day sending echoes throughout the empty building.
DeKalb coach Kaitlyn Wolfe is happy to see her two gymnasts return to the state meet.
“Especially considering the last year we’ve had, they didn’t get to practice most of the summer,” she said. “For them to come back and be at the top level of competition and make it back to state is an indication of the hard work they’ve done in the offseason to get ready.”
Boyd will compete in the all-around for the second straight year after a fifth-place finish in the regional at Huntington North.
“I’m excited about going in the all-around again,” Boyd said. “I was really nervous because every regional I haven’t done too well, but this year I pulled it together and got fifth place.
“I’ve gotten my skills cleaner. I have pretty much the same routines as last year, they’re just more clean and consistent.”
“With Sarah, it was cleaning up the skills she already had just to help with the execution scores,” Wolfe added. “She’s also been more consistent. As long as she hits Saturday she has a chance to break 37 in the all-around and placing in a couple of events, or even in the all-around.”
Boyd will finish an outstanding career with the Barons, being part of the only two teams to send more than one gymnast to state.
“I’m sad it’s Sarah’s last year. We’ve done gymnastics together since we were really little,” Blythe said. She added that she’s looking forward to the trip.
“It’s a team bonding — the long bus ride, staying the night, the practice before (on Friday night) is fun. It will be a fun trip. I’m excited to watch both (Boyd and Carter). They’ve both done really well this season.”
Blythe came through in the clutch at regional, scoring 9.275 to take second on the beam, her final event of the day. Last year, she went to state in the floor and bars.
“For Lauren we’ve been working on consistency,” Wolfe said. “Last year at regional she placed on floor and bars. She’s always been real strong on beam but last year at regional she fell off the beam. This year she fell on floor and bars.
“For her to come back after having two mess-ups and to hit beam as the last event and place second against some really good girls she lost to earlier in the season shows how strong she is and how much she really wanted to make the trip back to state.”
“I would have liked to go (to state) in floor this year, but I just couldn’t pull through,” Blythe said. “I’m really happy I’m going for beam. It’s my comfortable event I’m used to doing.
“My two best are beam and floor. Floor is my favorite but I don’t get nervous at all for beam. I just do my thing. I don’t feel too much pressure about this weekend.”
Carter will compete in her favorite event, the floor. She booked passage to Muncie by scoring 9.1 to tie for sixth place in the regional.
Adding difficulty to her routine made her a state qualifier, Carter believes.
“My hardest pass last year on floor is my easiest pass this year. I definitely improved a lot over the summer,” she said.
Erin Carter, her mother and coach, agrees.
“Brielle’s worked hard on her execution, focusing on not falling out of her jumps and controlling the power she has on her passes,” she said. “This weekend she’s going to focus not on doing the big skills, but on the delivery of her skills.”
Brielle Carter wears her Blazer green, but is almost part of the DeKalb team. She practices with the Barons and competes as an individual in their meets.
“She’s practically our teammate. We pulled her into our little group,” Boyd said.
“I love being able to practice with them and have them basically as a team. It’s a lot of fun,” Brielle Carter said.
The Barons cheer for Carter and vice-versa at meets, but that might be tough Saturday.
“They are like a big family,” Wolfe said. “The hard thing about Saturday is they have Brielle and us split apart. Brielle will be competing on floor while Sarah is on vault.”
Hudson placed sixth to advance
East Noble’s Miah Hudson qualified for the state finals in the vault after scoring a 9.25 and placing sixth at the Huntington North Regional last Saturday.
And it was an emotional experience for the senior Knight.
“It was definitely really exciting and a lot of emotion from everyone around me made it even more exciting. I’ve been really looking forward to it all week,” Hudson said.
Hudson broke the school record for vault with that score and didn’t know she qualified for state right away. In fact, she thought the opposite and that she didn’t make it, but one of her teammates came over to her afterwards and told her she was moving on.
“The emotions of me breaking the school record and making it to state piled on top of each other and made it a lot more exciting,” Hudson said.
Hudson will be making her first appearance at the state finals on Saturday. Regionals was as far as she got and only did it once before this season. She advanced to the Huntington North Regional her freshman season in 2018.
“It feels like I ended my senior year with a bang. I went full out and did what I could and kept pushing myself to get better,” Hudson said.
She hasn’t put much thought into where she could end up on Saturday. Her focus has been cleaning up her vault and perfecting it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.