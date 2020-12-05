BUTLER — Offense wins games, but defense wins championships.
It’s a recipe that Class 3A No. 6 Garrett’s girls basketball team has demonstrated in a perfect 9-0 start to the 2020-2021 season.
Saturday, cross-county rival Eastside was the latest victim, as the Railroaders cruised to a 58-20 Northeast Corner Conference win.
“Our defense was exceptional,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “Of the nine they had at halftime, we felt like five of them we gave to them.
“It’s a team that understands what it takes to be champions, knows it has to play at both ends and has the ability to do it.
“A lot of times, when you have very talented players, it’s tough to make them play at the other end,” Lapadot said. “I wasn’t a very good player in high school; I had to play defense to get on the floor, so I can’t get that out of my mindset (as a coach).”
Junior post player Morgan Ostrowski had a double-double for Garrett. She led all scorers with 19 points to go with 12 rebounds.
Sophomore Bailey Kelham had 10 points. Junior Taylor Gerke had nine and junior Kaitlyn Bergman came off the bench to score eight.
Defensively, the Railroaders held Eastside to 22 percent shooting (9-of-41) for the game while forcing 18 turnovers.
“If we can get some shots to fall, that changes the complexion of the game,” Eastside coach Mike Lortie said. “Right now, we can’t get a shot to fall for us to save our life.
“We missed wide-open shots and we didn’t take some wide-open shots. If you can’t score, you can’t win,” he said.
“Right now, we’re struggling shooting, but we’ll get better. We’ll keep working at it.”
Skyelar Kessler and Allyson King had five points each for Eastside (3-3 overall, 0-2 in the NECC).
Kelham got things started when she took Ostrowski’s tap on the opening tip for an easy layup. Later, Gerke hit a three from a 5-0 lead.
Eastside got on the board with King’s three-point play, but the visitors got a backdoor feed to Ostrowski and threes from Nataley Armstrong and Faith Owen to lead 13-5 after eight minutes.
The hosts used a 2-3 zone most of the second quarter, and it seemed to slow Garrett’s offense.
Eastside got layups from Jaiden Baker and Sullivan Kessler to get within six, 15-9, but Kelham and Owen got free for bombs late to extend the Railroaders’ lead to 12 points at the break.
The Blazers committed seven turnovers in the third quarter, and Garrett went on a 9-2 run to extend the margin to 35-15.
Eastside was just 2-of-11 in the fourth, and didn’t score until Skyelar Kessler’s three with under a minute left in the game.
Bergman gave Garrett a lift off the bench.
“She was going to start going into the Woodlan game and then she hurt her hamstring,” Lapadot said. “She’s just now coming back into the flow.”
Bergman played a first quarter on the reserve team and turned that into good minutes on the varsity.
“You’ve got to credit the mindset and the culture of this team,” Lapadot said. “These kids desperately want a role in this. We see it every day in practice. That second group wants to be part of it.”
Both teams have NECC road games next week. Garrett visits Westview Tuesday. Eastside travels to Churubusco Wednesday.
Garrett JV 22, Eastside 17
The reserve Railroaders led 9-0 after a quarter. Makenna Malcolm led Garrett with nine points. Jayci Kitchen led Eastside with seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.