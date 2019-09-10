Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.