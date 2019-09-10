Tuesday, Sept. 10
5 p.m. Junior high football at West Noble.
5 p.m. Varsity soccer with Lakeland, here.
5 p.m. Junior high volleyball at Prairie Heights.
5 p.m. Junior high cross country with Garrett and Westview, here.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at DeKalb.
6 p.m. Varsity cross country, NECC super dual meet at Westview.
Thursday, Sept. 12
5 p.m. Junior high soccer at Lakeland.
5 p.m. Varsity soccer with Woodlan, here.
6:00 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball with Hamilton, here.
Friday, Sept. 13
7 p.m. Varsity football at Churubusco.
Saturday, Sept. 14
8 a.m. Reserve volleyball invitational at Eastside.
9 a.m. Varsity cross country at Northrop Invitational, Fort Wayne.
10 a.m. Varsity soccer with Westview, here.
Monday, Sept. 16
5 p.m. Junior high soccer with Angola, here.
5 p.m. Varsity soccer at Angola.
6 p.m. Reserve football with Churubusco, here.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
5 p.m. Junior high football at Churubusco.
5 p.m. Junior high soccer with Lakeland, here.
5 p.m. Junior high cross country at Central Noble.
5 p.m. Varsity cross country with Smith Academy, here.
5:30 p.m. Junior high volleyball at Lakewood Park.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at Garrett.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
5 p.m. Junior high soccer with Garrett, here.
