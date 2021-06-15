BUTLER — The winningest coach in Eastside boys basketball history is returning to where his high school coaching career began.
Ryan Abbott, who guided the Blazers to 117 victories in nine seasons — including a 17-8 record this past year — has been hired as the new varsity boys basketball coach at Carroll.
Before coming to Eastside in the 2012-2013 season, Abbott was an assistant for five years at Carroll to then-head coach Marty Beasley. Beasley was recently hired as the new boys coach at DeKalb.
Abbott also will serve as high school assistant principal. His hiring was approved by the Northwest Allen County school board Monday.
His new duties also include tailoring a new remote-learning system for students who choose to attend classes from home.
“From a basketball standpoint, Coach Beasley was my mentor,” Abbott said. “I learned more in a basketball practice, game and all basketball environments from Coach Beasley than anybody in my life.”
Beasley and Abbott, who maintained their friendship through the years, talked often during Beasley’s transition to DeKalb and whether Carroll would be a good fit for Abbott.
“Being an administrator here (at Butler Elementary) and as well as things were going here, I half-seriously, half-jokingly told people I’ll stay forever,” Abbott said in an interview Tuesday.
“I think I meant those words for the fact of how happy I am here,” he said. “I really wasn’t looking, haven’t looked in nine years.”
Abbott took over an Eastside program that won a total of six games the previous two seasons and turned it into a perennial Northeast Corner Conference contender. His 2016-2017 Blazer team finished 20-5, winning the school’s first NECC season title in 25 years.
“When Carroll came open, their athletic director, Dan Ginder, and I had a conversation about potentially sitting down and talking.
“It’s been a little bit of a long process,” he said. “With my background being an administrator and head coach is a little rare or unusual. They were able to make those pieces fit.
“My wife and I and family, we’ve had to ride the roller-coaster of emotions whether we wanted to stay or go. That took some time, too, because we wanted to make sure we were making the right decision.”
Carroll, a 4A school, is a member of the Summit Athletic Conference for only boys and girls basketball and football. The conference includes Homestead (basketball and football only), Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers, Concordia, Northrop, North Side, Snider, South Side and Wayne.
“I’m excited,” Abbott said. “I think the competitor in me kind of embraces that challenge. Indiana high school basketball and high school sports are the best in the world; I truly believe that.
“Four A basketball at Carroll, we’re going to play the best in the state," he said. "If you want to coach at the highest level of Indiana basketball, that is it.”
Informing Eastside athletic director Aaron Willard, Butler Elementary Principal Kim Clark and his players of his resignation wasn’t easy.
“The next step in the process is making sure Eastside gets the right guy,” Abbott said.
“Looking back at Eastside, I have a lot that I’m proud of,” he added. “Meeting with my high school players was really emotional.
“I looked at them and I told them, ‘I’ve given you everything I’ve had while I’ve been here,’ and that includes the limbo time after verbally accepting the job at Carroll.
“DeKalb Eastern, Eastside High School, Butler Elementary, they’ve been awesome to me,” Abbott stated. “It was a difficult decision to make, and it’s hard to move on from the great relationships and memories I have here.
“I’m excited because it’s kind of going back to where I started in coaching, and excited to hopefully make some of those memories and relationships that I had here.”
