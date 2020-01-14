Fairfield 43,
Eastside girls 35
Eastside
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Slvn.Ksslr g 4-9 0-0 8 6 3 2
Rieke g 3-8 4-6 12 3 1 2
Skye.Ksslr g 1-9 0-0 2 4 1 1
Graber f 0-3 0-0 0 2 0 1
King f 4-6 0-1 8 8 0 0
Richards 1-3 0-0 2 1 0 0
Baker 1-1 0-0 3 0 1 0
Liberty 0-0 0-0 0 4 0 0
Totals 14-39 4-7 35 28 6 6
Fairfield
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Stutsman g 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0
Kitson g 3-9 2-2 8 0 3 1
Garber f 7-14 2-2 18 5 0 0
Dell f 0-5 2-2 2 3 1 0
Willard f 0-4 4-6 4 10 1 1
Miller 3-5 0-0 8 0 0 0
Sanchez 1-4 1-3 3 6 0 1
Faldoe 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0
Gawthorp 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 0
Totals 14-42 11-15 43 27 5 3
Eastside 7 10 7 10 1 — 35
Fairfield 3 15 8 8 9 — 43
Three-point shooting — Eastside 3-16 (Rieke 2-7, Baker 1-1, Graber 0-1, Richards 0-1, Sullivan Kessler 0-2, Skyelar Kessler 0-4), Fairfield 4-20 (Miller 2-3, Garber 2-8, Dell 0-1, Gawthorp 0-1, Willard 0-1, Sanchez 0-2, Kitson 0-4). Team rebounds — Eastside 0, Fairfield 2. Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Eastside 17, Fairfield 10. Turnovers — Eastside 17, Fairfield 13.
