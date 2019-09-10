NORTH MANCHESTER — Eastside's boys' cross country team placed 13th at Saturday's Manchester Invitational.
Gezahagne Biddle placed fourth overall with a time of 16 minutes, 52.78 seconds.
Konner Lower was 43rd at 18:18.42. Braden Vinson was 80th at 19:27.66.
Jacob Geyer placed 134th at 20:42.01. Brock Vinson was 136th at 20:48.14.
Freshman Kennedy Helbert placed 117th in the girls' race, finishing in 25:53.54.
South Side senior Evan Walda was the meet champion, with a winning time of 16:13.82. Penn's sophomore duo of Mariano Retzloff (16:28.79) and Carter Kaser (16:32.40) were second and third, respectively.
Penn put its top five runners in the first nine places and all seven in the top 24 to cruise to the team title with 26 points.
East Noble was a distant second with 139, led by Austin Liepe, who placed sixth at 17:07.49. Morgan Township (149) was third, Culver Academy (170) was fourth and Western (172) was fifth. Garrett (248) placed sixth in team standings.
Woodlan junior Abbey Gentz won the girls' meet title with a time of 19:07.37. Garrett's Nataley Armstrong placed ninth at 20:15.29 and Fremont's Grace Schmucker was 13th at 21:02.09.
Northrop won the team title with 89 points. Rochester (107) was second, followed by Culver Academy (119), East Noble (143) and Manchester (159) rounding out the top five team.
