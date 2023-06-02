WARSAW — Eastside’s softball team has seen this before.
Just like last year, the Blazers go to Warsaw for the Class 2A semi-state. Like a year ago, their opponent in the semifinal round will be Madison-Grant, a team they defeated on their way to the state championship last year.
This is no TV rerun, however. The Blazers know they’ll have to earn a win all over again.
“We have our work cut out for us,” Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen said. “They’re a really well-coached team.
“Their offense is very good. Our pitching and our defense will have to step up on Saturday. Obviously we’re going to have to match their runs.”
Eastside (29-2) and Madison-Grant (26-4) will play the second game of the day. Andrean (27-7) and Delphi (18-9) will tangle in the first game at 11 a.m. The survivors return for the title game at 7 p.m.
That’s not to say the Blazers’ experience and their cool under fire won’t help.
“The experience part is good. Having that experience last year will put our mind at ease,” Kitchen said.
“There are a lot of unknowns in these games. You go to a neutral site and you don’t know what to expect. Having played at Warsaw last year for semi-state and having played the same team, that experience and being on the big stage will help as we prepare.”
The Argylls have split their pitching chores between two seniors, Katie Duncan and Elizabeth Lee. Duncan, a lefty, faced the Blazers last year and took the 4-3 loss. Both of them are also among the team’s top hitters.
Kitchen said he and his coaching staff scouted Andrean in its sectional final win over Illiana Christian.
Junior Abby Bond is Andrean’s ace pitcher. Sadie Drousias and Libby Voliva are two of the top hitters for the 59ers.
Lexi Miller, a left-hander, is the ace of Delphi’s staff. Seniors Jayden Klopfenstein and Evann Royal are among the leading hitters for the Oracles.
More than scouting reports, however, the Blazers want to have their own house in order.
Kitchen didn’t feel that was the case as the regular season wound down.
“There was a stretch toward the end of our regular season where I felt we weren’t progressing real well,” he said. “We went back to some fundamentals. Now I feel we’re progressing and back where we need to be.
“I like where we’re at now. Our girls know our work is cut out for them. We’ve got to fight every single at-bat, every single pitch. Defensively we’ve got to play clean behind Nat (Natalie Lower) or Mo (Moyra McAtee) or whoever is throwing.”
The team is also prepared for the high-pressure situations of the tournament’s later stages.
“We do a lot of mental training, especially in the preseason but also throughout the year,” Kitchen said. “We took a half-hour in our last practice before the regional. We talked about facing adversity because you know it’s going to happen. You know we’re going to face it in every game we play from here on out. How are we going to handle it?
“Our girls do a nice job of handling that adversity. We talk about our body language. We talk about our focus. We talk about self-talk, how they talk to themselves after a mistake. It’s got to be positive. All those things have to be positive for us to face that adversity and get through it.”
Nobody in green and gold gets through it alone.
“We’ve got 17 girls dressing varsity and six coaches, and all of us are in this together along with our community and our parents. No matter what, we’re going to support each other and we’ve got each other’s backs,” Kitchen said.
“Whether we make a mistake at the plate, whether we make an error in the field, we’ve got to move on and learn from it, and know we’ll get through it together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.