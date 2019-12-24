Eastside boys 75, Lakewood Park 66
Lakewood Park
Pike 4 2 2-2 16, Merkel 1 0 3-4 5, Faur 1 1 0-0 5, Talarico 1 0 0-0 2, Bontrager 10 1 4-5 27, Harman 2 2 1-1 11, B.Miller 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 19 6 10-12 66.
Eastside
Trevino 5 0 8-10 18, Johnson 0 0 0-2 0, Willard 3 6 3-3 27, Pfefferkorn 8 0 0-0 16, Fry 1 3 0-0 11, Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, W.Miller 0 0 0-0 0, Gardner 0 1 0-0 3.
Totals 17 10 11-15 75.
LPCS 7 13 16 26 4 — 66
EHS 12 15 18 17 13 — 75
Three-point shooting — Lakewood Park 6 (Harman and Pike, 2 each; Bontrager, Faur, 1 each), Eastside 10 (Willard 6, Fry 3, Gardner 1). Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Lakewood Park 15, Eastside 11. Turnovers — Lakewood Park 13, Eastside14.
