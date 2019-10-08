FREMONT — One third-quarter drive epitomized Friday’s football game between the Eastside Blazers and Fremont Eagles.
With the Blazers’ offensive line acting like a snowplow, moving Fremont defenders out of the way, running backs Ethan Farnsworth, Matt Firestine and Dax Holman applied the battering ram.
Try as they might, the Eagles simply couldn’t stop them.
Taking nearly six minutes off the clock, Eastside’s three-headed monster averaged just over seven yards on 11 rushing attempts, capped by Farnsworth’s three-yard run with 3 minutes, 25 seconds to play. Jaiden Baker’s extra point made it 34-12.
The Blazers rolled to a 48-12 win to improve to 5-2 in all games and 3-0 in Northeast Corner Conference Small Division play.
Eastside rushed for 341 yards. Firestine carried 11 times for 90 yards. Farnsworth ran 13 times for 89 yards and three scores. Holman added 45 yards on seven attempts and three scores.
The Blazers took the opening kickoff 55 yards in just over three minutes to reach the end zone.
Lane Burns ripped off a 14-yard gain on the game’s first scrimmage play and later caught a 14-yard pass from quarterback Laban Davis. Farnsworth capped the drive with a 4-yard run. Baker’s kick made it 7-0.
Fremont’s Carson Flynn utilized timely blocking and a few missed tackles to return the ensuing kick 94 yards for a score. Eastside blocked the extra point kick attempt, however.
Eastside lost the ball on a fumble on its next possession, but got the ball back on a shanked punt at the Eagle 33. Four plays later, Holman ran it in from 15 yards out. Baker’s kick made it 14-6 with 4:53 left in the first.
Late in the first, the Blazer defense sacked Fremont quarterback Kameron Colclasure on a fourth-down play to get the ball back at its 40.
On the second play of the second quarter, Holman scored from 3 yards out.
Fremont still had plenty of fight, however. On a fourth-down play at the Eastside 45, Colclasure connected with receiver Logan Brace for a touchdown. The conversion pass failed, but the Eagles managed to cut the deficit to 21-12 with 7:56 left in the half.
Fremont forced a punt on Eastside’s next possession, but the Blazers turned the tables, blocking an Eagle punt, recovering at the seven. An illegal procedure penalty set the Blazers back, but Holman was able to find the end zone from 11 yards out. The conversion run failed, but Eastside took a 27-12 lead into the locker room.
Farnsworth’s 14-yard touchdown run with 8:13 to play in the game made it 41-12, with the rest of the game played under a running clock.
With 3:05 to play, Eastside freshman Briar Munsey broke loose for a 42-yard TD run. Baker’s kick capped the scoring.
Davis completed 8-of-13 passes for 98 yards. Dylan Bredemeyer caught three passes for 43 yards. Wade Miller grabbed three for 30 yards. Burns caught two for 25 yards.
On defense, Lane Cleckner made five solo tackles and assisted on three others. Carson Evers made four solo tackles and had five assists.
After two weeks on the road, Eastside returns home for its final NECC divisional game against Central Noble. A win would clinch the divisional crown for the Blazers.
