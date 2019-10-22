Tuesday, Oct. 22
5 p.m. Junior high football with Angola, here.
Friday, Oct. 25
7 p.m. Varsity football, Eastside at Woodlan in Class 2A Sectional 35.
Saturday, Oct. 26
1 p.m. Varsity cross country semi-state at Purdue Fort Wayne.Monday, Oct. 28
4:30 p.m. Boys bowling against East Noble at Auburn Bowl.
4:30 p.m. Girls bowling against Garrett at Auburn Bowl.
Friday, Nov. 1
7 p.m. Varsity football, Class 2A Sectional 35, second round. Opponent and location TBA.
Saturday, Nov. 2
10 a.m. Varsity girls basketball. Scrimmage at East Noble High School.
1 p.m. Varsity cross country state finals at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Wabash Valley Sports Center, Terre Haute.
Monday, Nov. 4
4:30 p.m. Boys bowling against Garrett at Angola Bowl.
4:30 p.m. Girls bowling against DeKalb at Angola Bowl.
6:30 p.m. Fall sports awards program.
Friday, Nov. 8
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Fremont.
7 p.m. Varsity football, Class 2A Sectional 35, championship. Opponent and location TBA.
Saturday, Nov. 9
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Adams Central, here.
