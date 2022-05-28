BUTLER — Eastside received two walks in the second inning, but left the bases loaded.
When some freebies helped open the door the next time up, the Blazers cashed in.
Their three-run second inning included five walks, and staked ace Owen Willard to a lead he would not relinquish as the Blazers topped Adams Central 5-2 in the semifinals of the Class 2A baseball sectional Saturday.
Eastside (19-7) will try for its second straight sectional title against Woodlan (13-13) Monday at 11 a.m. The Warriors defeated Bluffton in Saturday's second semifinal.
Willard finished with a five-hitter, striking out 15 and walking just one. He pitched around a two-run homer to left by Flying Jets leadoff hitter Alex Currie in the fifth.
Laithyn Cook went deep for Eastside to add an extra insurance run in the top of the seventh, and seemed to return the momentum to the hosts for good.
Eastside was held to six hits by Adams Central hurlers Jaren Hildebrand and Logan Uhlman, but was helped by nine walks.
Two walks and two wild pitches set up an RBI single by Nicholas Snyder that put the Blazers on the board in the third. After two more walks — one with the bases loaded to Carsen Jacobs to force home the second run — Jace Mayberry put down a textbook suicide squeeze bunt to score Cook.
Jacobs added a run-scoring hit in the fourth, and finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Down 4-2, Adams Central (13-7) brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the sixth after a double by Ryan Black. He took third on a wild pitch, but died there as Willard fanned the next two hitters.
The Flying Jets got a one-out single by Ethan Brown with one down in the seventh, but two groundouts ended it.
