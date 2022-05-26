BUTLER — Eastside senior Nick Snyder is relishing every remaining moment of his high school career.
Because of injuries and surgeries, he lost two years of baseball — playing only in early games of the 2021 season when the Blazers advanced to the Class 2A state championship game.
This season, he’s making up for lost time and has been a key contributor in the Blazers’ success. Snyder recently signed to play college baseball at Indiana University Southeast in New Albany. An NAIA school, the Grenadiers compete in the River States Conference against schools in five states.
While he was in the dugout for every game during Eastside’s historic run, it’s not the same as being on the field and contributing to that success.
“It was hard last year having to watch my best friends, who I’ve been with all my life, go to state and not really being able to be part of it,” Snyder said.
“This year, I wanted to get back, get better and enjoy every moment that I can.”
In his sophomore season, he tore the meniscus in his right knee. Last year, he tore the meniscus in his left knee.
“I’m not sure how it happened,” Snyder said of last season’s injury. “It was either at the end of basketball or the beginning of baseball.”
After surgery, Snyder said he couldn’t really move for about a month. Physical therapy followed and he recovered enough to play some fall baseball and then basketball at Eastside.
“It’s great being able to play with my best friends. I enjoy every moment, even the practices and the cold where you really don’t want to be out there,” he said. “It’s just fun getting to play with everyone after missing out so much.”
In 10 pitching appearances, including Wednesday’s sectional game, Snyder has compiled a 5-2 win-loss record with a 1.235 earned run average.
In Wednesday’s 10-0, five-inning win over Churubusco, Snyder allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out eight batters.
For the season, he has given up just six earned runs in 34 innings. He ranks second on the team with 48 strikeouts and just 13 walks.
Snyder has contributed on the other side of the plate as well.
He has compiled a .373 batting average with 31 hits, five doubles, two home runs, 26 runs scored and 23 runs driven in.
“He’s a talented baseball player. His future is definitely on the mound,” Eastside coach Aaron Willard said. “He’s nice and long, athletic, and throws it hard. He’s got a great pitcher’s body.
“It’s been a grind for him injury-wise. I’m just glad he’s been healthy to this point,” Willard said. “It’s taken a lot of hard work to get there. People don’t see all the work through therapy to get to the point where you can play again.”
For Snyder, who intends to study business in college, having his future laid out is a great feeling.
“It’s exciting just to have it set in stone and to have my future planned out. I’m just excited for the next four years.
“They’re just like a big family and they were really welcoming,” he added. “When I went there for my visit, the team was talking to me and just having fun. I just felt like a part of it already.”
