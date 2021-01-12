ANGOLA — Upsets are part of tournament lore.
One upset nearly occurred in the girls’ game, and one did in the boys’ game, as Angola’s teams each knocked off Eastside in opening round games of the Northeast Corner Conference tournament Tuesday.
The Hornet boys will play Fremont, a 63-52 winner over Garrett. Angola’s girls face Class 3A No. 4 Garrett, a 62-24 winner over the Eagles.
Angola girls 40, Eastside 35
With her team trailing by a point in the closing seconds, Angola freshman Riley Pepple buried a three from the top of the key, propelling her team to a 40-35 win over a gritty Eastside team.
Pepple led all scorers with 13 points. The Blazers (8-6) got 10 points from Sullivan Kessler and eight from Jaiden Baker.
The Hornets (11-3) led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter, but the Blazers wouldn’t go away. The visitors cut the deficit to just four on Allyson King’s transition basket following an Angola turnover with 30 seconds left in the half.
While not as big a shot in the final outcome as Pepple’s, teammate Lauren Leach hit a very last-second three at the buzzer to give the Hornets a 24-17 lead at the break.
Mataya Bireley’s rebound basket, followed by a three by Baker, helped Eastside cut the gap to three, 30-27, with 3 minutes left in the third. Sullivan Kessler hit a jumper from the right baseline to make it 32-31 after three.
Pepple hit two free throws and Baker nailed a jumper from the wing in the opening minute of the fourth.
There would be no more scoring until Kessler hit another baseline jumper, this time from the left side, to give Eastside its first lead of the game, 35-34, with 3:28 to play.
That’s where it would stay, despite both teams having multiple chances.
Angola’s Megan Nisun missed a pair of free throws with 2:02 to play, and Eastside’s King missed the front end of a bonus with 42.6 seconds left.
Hanna Knoll and then Leach each missed chances, but the Hornets got the rebound and called timeout with 30 seconds left.
That’s when Pepple got free for her big shot.
Eastside missed a three at the other end, and Knoll and Pepple wrapped it up with three free throws. The Blazers were just 1-of-8 at the free throw line for the game.
Angola boys 75,
Eastside 69
Four players reached double figures, led by senior Brian Parrish’s 27 points, as the Hornet boys nearly doubled Eastside’s defensive average.
Parrish had plenty of help. Classmate Joel Knox netted 19 points. Junior Dylan Oberlin came off the bench to score 12, and sophomore Tyler Call added 10 points.
The Hornets (5-5) never trailed, and quickly built a 10-point lead on Parrish’s three from the right corner with 2 minutes, 46 seconds left in the first.
Eastside (6-2) got within four by the end of the period on Gabe Trevino’s jumper in the lane, but Angola surged ahead 27-17 on Parrish’s three from the key midway through the second.
At halftime, Parrish had 18 points and Knox had 10, matching the Blazers’ team total.
In the third, Oberlin scored seven straight points. His rebound score with five minutes left gave the Hornets a 48-32 cushion.
Turning up the full- and half-court pressure in the fourth, Eastside ran off seven straight points, including a three-point play by Trevino, to cut the gap to nine, 57-48.
A three-point play by Trevino and a three by Owen Willard helped the visitors get within six, 72-66, with 48 seconds to play. When Parrish made one of two free throws, Willard hit another three, with 36 seconds left, to make it a four-point game.
That would be as close as the Blazers would get, however.
Santino Brewer led Eastside with 18 points. Trevino had 17 and Willard finished with 15.
