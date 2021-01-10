Prep Boys Basketball
Eastside boys defeat Fairfield Friday night
BUTLER — Eastside’s varsity boys basketball team improved to 6-1 in all games with a 53-34 win over Fairfield at Butler Friday.
The Basketball Scoreboard in Saturday’s paper had the score reversed.
Gabe Trevino had 17 points and Santino Brewer added 14 in the win. Eastside led at all stops, 17-13, 27-18 and 36-27.
Braedon Helms had 19 points for Fairfield (1-8 overall, 1-3 in the NECC).
The Blazers improved to 3-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference and visit Angola Tuesday in the NECC tournament.
In a reserve game at Benton Saturday, Fairfield defeated Eastside 34-22.
Kyle Yoder led Eastside with nine points. Clayton Minnick picked up five points and Reece Myers added four. Ryder Reed and Garrett Thompson had two each.
Hornets run away from Prairie Heights
ANGOLA — Angola beat Prairie Heights 83-64 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Friday night.
The Hornets scored over 80 points for the first time since November 2008.
Brian Parrish led Angola with 28 points. Joel Knox added 13 points and Dylan Oberlin scored 10.
LPC too much for North Central
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian rolled to a 72-45 victory over North Central (Ohio) Friday night.
Caedmon Bontrager had 24 points and Carter Harman scored 13 for the Panthers (4-3).
Warriors win at Hamilton
HAMILTON — Westview won 70-13 over Hamilton Friday.
Lyndon Miller led four Warriors in double figures with 17 points. Brady Yoder had 15 points, Ben Byrkett had a prep career-high 15 points, and Luke Miller scored 10.
Caleb Creager had seven points for the Marines.
Prep Girls Basketball LPC keeps winning
ELKHART — Lakewood Park Christian won its fourth straight game by defeating Elkhart Christian 35-15 on Saturday afternoon.
Chloe Jolloff and Jade Carnahan each had eight points for the Panthers (9-3).
Knights lose NE8 defensive battle
HUNTINGTON — East Noble lost to Huntington North 34-31 in a Northeast 8 Conference game Friday night.
Bree Walmsley hit three three-pointers in the 13 points for the Knights. Avan Beiswanger had nine points. Karly Kirkpatrick added seven points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kylie Garton had five assists and four rebounds.
Westview tops Marines
HAMILTON — Westview defeated Hamilton 72-11 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Friday. Nine Warriors scored in their second straight win.
Hope Bortner had 21 points and Hallie Mast scored 13 for Westview. Maddison Dager had four points for the Marines.
Prep Wrestling EN 2-1 in home invite
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble was 2-1 in its home invitational Saturday.
The Knights defeated Lakeland 48-21 and Elkhart 46-30. EN lost to Manchester 45-30.
Six East Noble wrestlers went 3-0 on the day: Blake Byerley, Ben Barker, Keegan Malott, Aidan Sprague, Grant Owens and Jacob Graden.
Central Noble’s Norris wins title at Goshen
GOSHEN — Heavyweight Lane Norris won his weight class to highlight Central Noble’s day at the 53rd annual Goshen Invitational Saturday.
Norris pinned all three of his opponents in the tournament, including Tippecanoe Valley’s Ian Becker in the championship match in 4 minutes, 51 seconds.
The Cougars placed sixth out of eight teams with 162.5 points. Columbia City won with 258, and Winamac was a distant second with 201.
CN had two runners-up, Danny Leffers at 145 pounds and Logan Behm at 220. They both went 2-1 on the day. Leffers lost a 9-3 decision to Eastern’s Luke Hetzler in the championship match. Behm fell in the 220 final by an 11-0 major decision to Columbia’s City Ian Clifford.
Jaxon Copas (182) and Isaac Clay (195) both placed third for the Cougars. They both had 3-1 records on Saturday and pinned their opponents in their respective third-place matches. Clay won all of his matches with pins.
Central Noble had three fourth-place finishes from Hunter Wait at 132, Cade Weber at 160 and Ashton Smith at 170.
The Cougars bounced back from Friday’s 72-10 home loss to NECC leader Garrett.
West Noble 3-2 at home super dual
LIGONIER — The Chargers finished with a 3-2 record at is home super duals on Saturday.
West Noble defeated Concord by the score of 48-33, then beat Bishop Luers 57-12. The Chargers on their third match in a row after they beat Whitko 72-6.
They lost their final two matches, first 51-30 to Jimtown then 54-27 to Bremen.
The Jimmies won the title with a 5-0 record.
