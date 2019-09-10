WATERLOO — Eastside’s cross country team finished 10th at the Baron Classic at DeKalb High School Aug. 31.
Senior Gezahagne Biddle placed seventh overall with a time of 16 minutes, 59.6 seconds. Junior Konner Lower finished 19th at 17:43.3.
Senior Braden Vinson was 62nd overall at 19:30.9. Senior Brock Vinson was 70th at 20:35.8. Senior Jacob Geyer was 74th at 21:25.8.
Angola sophomore Izaiah Steury was the meet champion with a winning time of 16:01.0. That was 11 seconds ahead of runner-up Landon Wakeman of Columbia City, who finished at 16:12.3. Nathan Mills, also of Columbia City, was third at 16:20.6.
That finish propelled the Eagles to the team title with 46 points. Leo was second with 82 points, followed by Snider with 89.
East Noble was fourth (114 points), followed by host DeKalb (167), Northrop (168), North Side (170), Angola (183) and North Side (226). Fairfield was 11th at 246.
