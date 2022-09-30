BUTLER — Seniors played a big part in Eastside’s first-half 42-0 lead against Fremont, but Blazer reserves scored three times during a running-clock second half for a 62-8 win.
In limited carries, Dax Holman scored three first-half touchdowns. On defense, Briar Munsey intercepted two passes and Carsen Jacobs eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground and nearly did so in the air.
Jacobs finished with 114 yards rushing and completed 6-of-10 passes for 95 more.
Fremont gained one first down on its opening possession but were forced to punt. Eastside needed just four offensive plays to get on the scoreboard.
After running for 31 yards earlier, Jacobs took it in from 15 yards out. The Blazers missed the extra point but led 6-0 with 7 minutes, 36 seconds left.
The Blazers would get the ball right back as Munsey intercepted a Zak Pica pass, returning it to the Eagle 9. On the next play, Jacobs dropped the ball off to senior Carson Days, who took it the rest of the way. Jacobs added the conversion run.
Munsey also intercepted Pica on Fremont’s next possession. That led to Holman’s 15-yard touchdown run. Binyam Biddle’s kick made it 21-0 Blazers with 5:31 left in the first.
Fremont looked to be putting some pieces together on its next possession.
Pica completed three passes, including two for more than 10 yards each to Wyatt Claxton and Brogan Blue, but the drive ended when the Eagles were unable to complete a fourth-down play at the Eastside 41.
Holman picked up second quarter touchdowns — of 27 yards and 1 yard — to extend the Blazers’ lead to 42-0.
The second half was played under the running clock mercy rule.
They got the ball back late in the half and appeared to be driving toward another score, but Fremont’s Blue picked off a pass at the 6 to end the half.
A 27-yard run by Wyatt Davis set up Carter’s 15-yard TD run on the first possession of the third.
Mutzfeld had a one-yard run early in the fourth quarter and Carter had a 34-yard score with two minutes to play.
With the reserves playing offense the entire second half, freshman Linkin Carter ran for two touchdowns and junior Connor Mutzfeld added one.
Eastside finished with 397 yards of total offense. Fremont finished with 88 total yards.
Claxton carried seven times for 25 yards. Pica completed 9-of-20 passes for 45 yards.
Eastside improved to 5-2 in all games and 3-0 in Northeast Small Division play. The Blazers will close out divisional play at Central Noble Friday. Fremont hosts Prairie Heights in another Small Division game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.