FORT WAYNE — Eastside’s wrestling team was a 63-12 winner over host North Side at By Hey Arena in Fort Wayne Wednesday.
Luke Collins (120 pounds), Briar Munsey (126), Tanner Wicker (132), Mason Fritch (145), Kristopher Patrick (160), Jackson Wicker (182), Hunter Miller (220) and Keegan Miller (285) all won their matches by pinfall.
Fritch pinned his opponent in 40 seconds. Collins pinned his opponent in 44 seconds. Munsey needed just 48 seconds to win his match.
Lane Burns (138) was a winner by technical fall. Cody Collins (106) won his match by major decision.
Eastside won both reserve matches.
Seth Baker (138) pinned his opponent in 2:33. Thadden Fiechter (145) pinned his foe in 1:30.
Eastside hosts Woodlan Thursday.
Eastside 63, North Side 12
285 — Keegan Miller (ES) wins by 1:39 pin over MacKenzie (NS). 106 — Cody Collins (ES) wins by 17-5 maj. dec. over Oliva (NS). 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — Luke Collins (ES) wins by :44 pin over Antino (NS). 126 — Munsey (ES) wins by :48 pin over Pinkly (NS). 132 — Tanner Wicker (ES) wins by 1:49 pin over Jauregui (NS). 138 — Burns (ES) wins by 15-0 technical fall over Ternett (NS). 145 — Fritch (ES) wins by :40 pin over VanCamp (NS). 152 — Hill (NS) wins by 1:58 pin over Reed. 160 — Patrick wins by 1:02 pin over Eldridge (NS). 170 — McKinley (ES) wins by forfeit. 182 — Jackson Wicker (ES) wins by 2:15 pin over Francione (NS). 195 — McElroy (NS) wins by 1:08 pin over Holman (ES). 220 — Hunter Miller (ES) wins by 1:08 pin over Mahone (NS).
Reserve
138 — Baker (ES) wins by 2:33 pin over Cooper (NS). 145 — Thadden Fiechter (ES) wins by 1:30 pin over Hunter (NS).
