EMMA — After 16 minutes of play, Eastside's boys basketball team had to like where it was at, leading No. 15 Churubusco by 10 points in Saturday's sectional championship game.
The Eagles, however, liked where they were at the final buzzer, winning 49-41.
Eastside coach Ryan Abbott said, “We knew they were a team of runs and they were going to go on a run. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t respond to that run."
“It’s far beyond one game that defines a team. We talked about having something to prove this year because we’ve gone three years with essentially a losing record.
“Nothing against those teams, but we wanted to prove that we were contenders,” he continued. “Here we are, we’re standing here in the sectional final with 17 wins, and boy, we proved something.”
While the Eagles led 15-12 in the second on freshman Drew Pliett’s three from the left corner, Eastside’s Owen Willard answered with a bomb of his own at the other end midway through the period.
The Blazers (17-8) had Churubusco frustrated in the first half.
The Eagles’ big, lanky center Landen Jordan drew his third foul with 2 minutes, 29 seconds to play, and four other players had at least two fouls apiece.
Eastside made those mounting fouls hurt with nine free throws. Blazer freshman Clayton Minnick completed a four-point play, hitting a three and the ensuing toss when he was fouled by Churubusco’s Evan Love with 1:26 left.
On the Eagles’ next possession, Eastside’s Nick Snyder blocked a drive by Churubusco’s Jackson Paul, and Willard was fouled seconds later. He hit both free throws to give the Blazers a 27-17 lead with 1:11 left in the half.
The Eagles got two free throws each from Paul and Luke McClure before Willard added another free throw before the half ended.
Churubusco dialed up the full-court pressure in the third quarter, causing six Eastside turnovers. The Eagles turned those chances into points, running off nine straight, tying it on freshman Ayden White’s corner three with 4:12 to play.
Hugh Henderson, who led all scorers with 17 points, nailed his third three of the game to end the Blazers’ drought.
A Paul free throw with 4:07 left in the third put the Eagles on top, but Henderson answered with another three to put Eastside back in front.
Churubusco missed on its next possession, but McClure stole the ball and scored, and White drilled another three for a 39-36 lead.
Following an Eastside miss, Churubusco, like it did the previous night against Central Noble, held the ball for nearly two minutes before the final shot of the quarter.
Paul used a pair of single screens — first by Jordan and then by McClure — and shook off his Blazer defender to knock a three before the buzzer for a 42-36 lead.
The Westview gym shook a minute into the fourth when Jordan crashed hard to the floor after becoming tangled with Eastside’s Santino Brewer fighting for a rebound.
Throughout the game, every shot was a challenge, but even more so in the later stages.
When Eastside’s Trevino drove at one end, Paul got a piece of it. Going the other way, Snyder blocked McClure’s shot.
There was no scoring in the fourth until Henderson made the second of two free throws with 2:26 to play.
Paul missed the front end a bonus, but Pliett stole the ball for the Eagles, leading to White’s bucket.
Jordan returned to the game — in obvious pain from his hard landing, as well as a gut shot on another rebound play in the third — to make two free throws with 1:04 to go, giving his team a 47-36 lead.
Trevino drove and scored, and after a Henderson steal, Trevino added a rebound bucket with 44 seconds to play, cutting the deficit to five.
Pliett missed the front end of a bonus, but Eastside missed two chances at the other end. Paul and Pliett put it out of reach with three free throws in the final 40 seconds.
Paul led Churubusco with 13 points. Jordan had 11 and White finished with 10.
Abbott is excited for his team’s future, stating the Blazers will continue digging until they strike gold.
“You look at what we have coming back, and what we having coming back that didn’t even play this year, we can’t wait,” he said.
The Blazers graduate two seniors — Liam Franz and Hayden Gardner — but return all five starters — Henderson, Trevino, Willard, sophomore Santino Brewer and junior Nick Snyder, plus sophomore Caeden Moughler and freshman Clayton Minnick. That doesn't include junior Logan Fry, who was last year's season scorer. He missed the entire season with a knee injury.
“I’m excited. I’m going to go to bed tonight, proud of my team and proud of my program, knowing that one game is not going to define us," Abbott stated.
“We’re not going to stop digging.”
