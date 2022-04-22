BUTLER — A day after it made four errors, Eastside’s softball team bounced back with a solid, all-around performance Friday.
The Blazers got dominating pitching, mistake-free defense and plenty of hitting in a 10-0 win over East Noble at Butler. The game was called in the bottom of the sixth inning because of the 10-run rule.
“Last night, in our win against Prairie Heights, we had a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes in that game. (Prairie Heights) is a good hitting team, and we made some mistakes we felt like we needed to clean up,” Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen said.
Junior pitcher Moyra McAtee allowed two hits, didn’t walk a batter and fanned 12 for the win.
“Tonight was a pretty clean game for us,” he said. “I was proud of our defense. Mo pitched great. She hasn’t gotten a lot of innings so far, so it was nice to see her go out there and pitch the whole game and do as well as she did.
“We’re hitting the ball,” Kitchen responded when asked what he likes about the Blazers, who improved to 9-0. “Bottom line, every game, we’ve brought our bats.
“We’re not just putting it in play; most of our girls are putting the barrel on the ball and hitting it hard. Good things happen when you hit the ball hard. Tonight, we had a lot of that.”
Kitchen’s daughter, sophomore center fielder Jayci Kitchen, collected three hits, including a double, and knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly. Senior Faith McClain had a hit with one RBI. Two more scored when she reached on an error. Junior Grace McClain hit a solo home run.
Skyelar Kessler had two hits, scored twice and drove in one. McAtee helped her own cause with two singles. Freshman Lilli Cline, who has been seeing more playing time of late, circled the bases when her single up the middle eluded an East Noble outfielder.
McAtee retired the first two batters she faced before East Noble’s Cady Smith singled in the top of the first.
The Blazers led 2-0 on consecutive singles by Kitchen, Kessler and Faith McClain. McClain’s hit drove in Kitchen. Kessler scored on a passed ball.
The hosts would tack on four runs in the third, two in the fourth and two more in the sixth.
That was more than enough run support for McAtee. At one point, she retired 15 straight batters until East Noble’s Elliot Rouch picked up a two-out hit in the sixth. Earlier, Rouch ripped a line drive but right to Eastside’s Kitchen in center.
Both teams are in action today. The Knights travel to Lakeland for a 10 a.m. contest. The Blazers visit Antwerp, Ohio at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.