Eastside 56,
South Adams 27
South Adams
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Wynn g 1-5 1-2 4 3 1 1
Pries g 1-5 4-6 6 1 1 1
Smith g 1-5 0-0 3 0 0 0
Loshe f 3-15 0-0 7 3 0 0
Hamrick f 2-3 2-2 6 4 1 2
Sealscott 0-2 1-2 1 6 0 1
Dunnuck 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
Bixler 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Totals 8-36 8-12 27 17 3 5
Eastside
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Slvn.Ksslr g 6-10 1-1 15 1 3 1
Rieke g 3-8 1-2 8 3 4 1
Skye.Ksslr g 0-4 0-0 0 5 2 0
Graber f 5-8 1-2 12 6 0 0
King c 4-5 3-6 11 8 1 1
Richards 1-5 0-0 3 2 0 0
Baker 2-5 0-0 5 0 1 0
Liberty 1-1 0-0 2 6 2 0
Hoffelder 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1
Bireley 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 0
Whitman 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0
Totals 22-47 6-11 56 33 13 4
S. Adams 6 12 5 4 — 27
Eastside 18 16 14 8 — 56
Three-point shooting — South Adams 3-15 (Wynn 1-2, Smith 1-3, Loshe 1-8), Eastside 6-21 (Sullivan Kessler 2-5, Graber 1-1, Baker 1-3, Richards 1-4, Rieke 1-5, Skyelar Kessler 0-3). Team rebounds — South Adams 5, Eastside 1. Fouled out — None. Total fouls — South Adams 11, Eastside 13. Turnovers — South Adams 15, Eastside 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.