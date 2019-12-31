Eastside 56,

South Adams 27

South Adams

Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl

Wynn g 1-5 1-2 4 3 1 1

Pries g 1-5 4-6 6 1 1 1

Smith g 1-5 0-0 3 0 0 0

Loshe f 3-15 0-0 7 3 0 0

Hamrick f 2-3 2-2 6 4 1 2

Sealscott 0-2 1-2 1 6 0 1

Dunnuck 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0

Bixler 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0

Totals 8-36 8-12 27 17 3 5

Eastside

Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl

Slvn.Ksslr g 6-10 1-1 15 1 3 1

Rieke g 3-8 1-2 8 3 4 1

Skye.Ksslr g 0-4 0-0 0 5 2 0

Graber f 5-8 1-2 12 6 0 0

King c 4-5 3-6 11 8 1 1

Richards 1-5 0-0 3 2 0 0

Baker 2-5 0-0 5 0 1 0

Liberty 1-1 0-0 2 6 2 0

Hoffelder 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1

Bireley 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 0

Whitman 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0

Totals 22-47 6-11 56 33 13 4

S. Adams 6 12 5 4 — 27

Eastside 18 16 14 8 — 56

Three-point shooting — South Adams 3-15 (Wynn 1-2, Smith 1-3, Loshe 1-8), Eastside 6-21 (Sullivan Kessler 2-5, Graber 1-1, Baker 1-3, Richards 1-4, Rieke 1-5, Skyelar Kessler 0-3). Team rebounds — South Adams 5, Eastside 1. Fouled out — None. Total fouls — South Adams 11, Eastside 13. Turnovers — South Adams 15, Eastside 12.

