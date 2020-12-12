BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Trust the process. Take care of the basketball.
That’s the message Eastside coach Ryan Abbott had for his players entering Saturday’s Northeast Corner Conference game at Prairie Heights.
The Blazers listened to his advice, and cruised to a 64-25 win over the Panthers.
“Defensively, I thought we were really good for 32 minutes,” Abbott said. “I thought we were so poor defensively Tuesday at Bellmont. I know we only gave Bellmont 50 points, but just the attention to detail, we just did not have.
“We have to trust the process a little bit,” he continued. “This season is a season of lessons.”
In the Bishop Dwenger scrimmage, Abbott felt his team had a strong showing until the fourth quarter before fatigue and ball control played factors. At Bryan last Saturday, Eastside had to play a different style of ball than it usually does.
“Tonight, we really wanted to be a little bit better defensively. I was frustrated as all get out with our guys not valuing the basketball going into the fourth quarter,” he said. “We had eight turnovers in the third quarter alone.
“We had two turnovers in the fourth quarter and we scored 33 points.”
All 10 Blazers contributed in the scoring column, led by Gabe Trevino’s 14 points. Santino Brewer scored 11 points and Owen Willard added 10. Hugh Henderson contributed eight points.
Isaiah Malone led Prairie Heights with seven points. Chase Bachelor and Seth Troyer had four each.
The Panthers trailed 9-5 after the first and 22-7 at halftime, thanks in part to 13 turnovers caused by Eastside’s defense.
The Blazers got hands in the faces of shooters and controlled the boards when the hosts missed. At the other end, they got several second-chance opportunities.
There was no scoring until Prairie Heights’ Logan Hamilton sank a free throw with 5 minutes, 24 seconds left in the opening quarter. Eastside took the lead for good with 2:48 left on two Willard free throws.
On Prairie Heights’ next possession, Henderson swiped the ball and took a return pass from Brewer for the layup.
In the second, Caeden Moughler scored after a Panther miss, and later, Willard sank a three from the right wing when Prairie Heights missed at the other end. Trevino turned a Panther miscue into a transition bucket with 2:42 left in the half for a 20-5 lead.
Prairie Heights didn’t score until Kamden Leedy’s bucket with 30 seconds left in the half.
As bleak as it looked for the hosts at halftime, they got back into striking distance by the end of the third.
Colton Penick hit a three from the left corner, Troyer scored inside and Malone hit a jumper from the key in a 7-0 run that made it a 12-point game. Malone scored again before the quarter ended to make it 31-19 with eight minutes to go.
The Blazers responded with a 9-0 run in a span of 90 seconds in the fourth, however, bookended by a Henderson three and a single free throw by the junior guard.
The streak reached 22-0 until Malone hit a three with 3:21 to play. By that point, the visitors held a 53-22 advantage.
The Blazers improved to 2-1 in all games and 1-0 in the NECC. Prairie Heights is 2-4 overall and 2-1 in the NECC.
Eastside visits Lakewood Park Tuesday. Prairie Heights hosts Whitko Wednesday.
Eastside JV 59,
Prairie Heights 21
Eastside led 16-4 after a quarter and 34-8 at halftime in the reserve game.
Kyle Yoder scored 27 points, while Clayton Minnick added 10. Ten players scored for the Blazers.
Sam Zolman led Prairie Heights with eight points and Ethan Wolheter added four.
