BENTON — Thirteen isn’t usually considered a lucky number.
Don’t tell that to Eastside’s softball team.
Friday, the Blazers won for the 13th time to start the season, and in the process, captured the 13th Northeast Corner Conference tournament championship in program history in a 14-1 decision at Fairfield.
It’s Eastside’s first tournament crown since 2015. The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
The champs made solid contact up and down the lineup, finishing with 10 hits for the game.
It’s that competition that’s helped this team make its mark so far.
“We’re really deep,” Eastside head coach Brennen Kitchen said. “We dress 18 girls. The competition at the beginning of the year for positions was a very healthy and fierce competition. We have back-ups at every spot.
“The girls have bought into our mantra: it doesn’t matter who’s in there, we’re going to perform and you’re going to get your chance. When you’re in there, make the most of it.”
The Blazers jumped on the hosts for four runs in the first — all unearned thanks to two Falcon errors.
Jayci Kitchen drew a lead-off walk and moved to second on Skyelar Kessler’s sacrifice bunt. Kitchen took third when the Fairfield right fielder couldn’t close the glove on Faith McClain’s fly ball. McClain stole second, giving Eastside runners at second and third.
Grace McClain lined a hit through the middle for a 2-0 lead and Grace Kreischer walked. Both runners scored when Natalie Lower’s hard grounder split the wickets of Fairfield’s second baseman.
That would be enough run support for Lower, who gave up four hits and two walks while striking out six Falcons.
After a scoreless second, Eastside took advantage of more Fairfield gifts. With two outs, Grace McClain was hit by a pitch, Kreischer reached on an error and Lower walked to fill the bases. Cadence Gardner laced an opposite-field single to left-center to make it 6-0.
The Falcons’ lone run came in the home half of the third.
After Lower struck out the lead-off batter, Kenlee Gall walked and Makayla Culp singled. Bailey Willard was safe when Eastside dropped a throw on a force play.
With the bases loaded, Makenna Steele hit into a fielder’s choice, forcing the runner at second, but allowing Gall to score. Lower prevented further damage with an inning-ending strikeout.
The Blazers got that run back and then some with a four-run fourth that featured three hits, two Fairfield errors and a walk.
The big blow was a two-run double by Kreischer. Lower had an RBI single and Grace McClain drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Eastside wasn’t done, however, adding four more in the fifth.
Kitchen, Lilli Cline, McKenna Hoffelder, Faith McClain and Josie Richman all had hits in that inning.
Fairfield had a chance to add to its total in the fourth, but with runners at second and third and no outs, Eastside cut down Ava Bontrager at the plate. The next five Falcon hitters went down in order to end the game.
Being in a championship environment in softball is a good experience, coach Kitchen said.
“For the first time for any of these girls being in a conference tournament championship game in softball, it was really fun to see them come out and perform tonight,” he said.
