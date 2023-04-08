BUTLER — Eastside's softball team won a pair of games from Hicksville, Ohio Saturday.
The Blazers improved to 7-0 with a 12-0, 18-13 sweep.
Eastside 12, Hicksville 0
Moyra McAtee tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out 12 with no walks.
Eastside scored three times in the first, four in the second and five in the fourth. The game was called after 4-1/2 innings because of the 10-run rule.
The Blazers delivered 14 hits. Leah Ranger had a triple. Lillli Cline and Jayci Kitchen had three hits each. Cline scored three times and drove in two. One of her hits was a double. Katie O'Brien had two hits, including a double. She scored three times. Grace Kreischer had two hits and drove in three.
Eastside 18, Hicksville 13
In a high-scoring second game, the Aces outhit Eastside 19-18 and took advantage of four Blazer errors.
Hicksville scored single runs in the first and third innings and had five in the second and six in the sixth.
The Blazers had four in the first, five in the second, and three each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Timmery Hunter had four hits for Eastside. Kreischer, McAtee and Grace McClain picked up three hits each. McAtee and McClain had doubles. Kreischer, McAtee, McClain and O'Brien scored three runs each.
Ranger pitched into the sixth inning for the Blazers, striking out three. McAtee pitched the final 1-1/3 innings for the save.
Eastside opens conference play today at Angola.
