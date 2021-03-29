BUTLER — Nine was enough this time. Barely.
Eastside led 9-3 entering the top of the seventh inning, but held on for dear life as Woodlan rallied for five runs before emerging 9-8 winners Monday in its season-opening softball game at Butler.
Only when Woodlan’s Briana Roney sent a lazy pop fly to Eastside second baseman Skyelar Kessler for the final out was second-year Blazer coach Emily Sell able to breathe.
“I told my girls today that nine’s never enough,” Sell said. “We’ve got to be more aggressive batting, teeing off sooner, but I’m super proud of my girls.
“This was a big night for them. We had two sophomores and two freshmen (in the lineup). The freshmen went 5-for-6 at the plate. That was a big deal for them.”
Freshman center fielder Jayci Kitchen had four hits — two bunts and two hits into the outfield — stole two bases and scored four runs. Freshman Moyra McAtee picked up one single and drove in two runs.
Faith McClain had two hits, including a double.
Mataya Bireley, Cadence Gardner, Ryleigh Howe and Brooke Pittman all had singles for the Blazers (1-0).
Kitchen laid down a bunt single, stole second and came around to score when the Woodlan catcher overthrew second base for a first-inning Blazer run.
The Warriors got that one back in their half of the second when Olivia Wilson lined one at Bireley in right. Running in on the ball, the line drive deflected off Bireley’s glove and rolled all the way to the fence, enabling Wilson to score on the error.
Eastside scored three times in the third, all on wild pitches by Wilson, Woodlan’s starting pitcher. Wilson hit four Blazer batters before exiting the game in the fourth inning.
The hosts added four runs in the fourth, banging out four hits, including a two-run single by McAtee.
The Blazers’ final run came in the fifth when Kitchen singled, stole second and came home on Bireley’s two-out single.
Woodlan had single runs in the second, fourth and fifth until its big final-inning rally.
After getting out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam allowing only one run in the fourth, Eastside’s McAtee was in a groove, retiring six of seven batters she faced at one stretch until the seventh.
That’s when Woodlan’s offense sprang to life.
After Adrienne Spieth grounded out to start the inning, Avah Smith drilled one off the right field fence, about six inches shy of a home run. The next batter, Austin Gaff, played tag with the fence in left field, driving in Smith.
McAtee enticed the next batter to pop up on the infield for the second out, but Woodlan’s Mya Jones and Wilson reached on errors, with Gaff scoring. Alivia Ulmer lined a double to the center field fence to knock in two more runs. Abigail Cowan’s bloop single over second base was deep enough to bring in Ulmer, cutting the gap to 9-8.
McAtee picked up the win in relief. She gave up six runs — three unearned — and all five Woodlan hits while striking out two and walking one.
Gardner pitched three innings without allowing a hit. She walked six through three innings while striking out three.
Gardner escaped unscathed in the third after walking the first two Woodlan batters in the third. Ryleigh Howe threw out one trying to steal third. The next batter popped up on the infield and Gardner fanned the next to end the threat.
Gardner wasn’t as fortunate in the fourth, walking the first two batters again. With a grounder by the next batter, Eastside failed to get an out, and a throwing error enabled the Warriors to score. After a walk filled the bases, McAtee took over in the circle.
The Blazers are back at it today, hosting Concordia. Eastside wraps up a busy opening week with a road game at North Side Thursday before hosting Edon, Ohio Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.