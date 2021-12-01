AUBURN — DeKalb has a team full of swimmers who want to be in the pool and want to work to get better.
In these early stages of the season, coach Ron Kumpfmiller will take that as much as he will team scores.
Those weren’t bad at the YMCA of DeKalb County Tuesday, with the Baron boys defeating Bishop Dwenger in dual competition 72-54, and the Saints prevailing 108-55 in the girls meet.
“We have some really good senior leadership with Caleigh Yarian, Bryonna Steckley and Krue Nagel,” Kumpfmiller said. “They’re jelling the team. We haven’t seen that. We’ve had some good swimmers in the past.
“This team wants to be together. They want to be able to practice. It’s turning into they want to come out and compete as well.”
DeKalb’s boys got a double win from freshman Trenton Meyer in the individual medley and the breaststroke. Dan Mahoney won the 100 freestyle and Gabe Gillespie took the 50.
“Dan Mahoney had a really nice stroke. Gabe Gillespie, it’s what I like to call ‘Turn and burn.’ He was just facing the water and go,” Kumpfmiller said.
Mahoney, Meyer and Gillespie were joined by Keagen Yarian in winning the medley relay.
“Keagen Yarian, a sophomore, has always has been breaststroke and freestyle. We put him in 100 fly today, he did well,” Kumpfmiller said. The coach also had good words for the work of Gavin Richardson in the 200 and 500 freestyle races.
Richardson was also on DeKalb’s winning 200 freestyle relay unit with Nagel, Gibson Dunaway and Yarian.
Layla Chautle was the lone winner for the DeKalb girls, taking the 100 breaststroke to go with a runner-up finish in the individual medley. German exchange student Lilly Budde was second in both freestyle sprints.
“It’s amazing how we’re coming together, and we have a lot more days of meets and practices,” Kumpfmiller said. “We’ve got to get ready for NE8 and we’ve got to get ready for sectional.”
Four Eastside swimmers competed individually. Madison Rohm and Chloe Buss swam the second- and third-fastest times of the night in the butterfly. Rohm also had the second-best time of the night in the 500 freestyle.
Dwenger girls 108, DeKalb 55
200 Medley Relay: 1. Dwenger (DeWald, Weadock, Peters, Wright) 2:10.13, 3. DeKalb (Marian, Rogers, Budde, Stippe) 2:17.22, 5. DeKalb (Perry, Niccum, Langschwager, S. Steckler) 3:07.45. 200 Freestyle: 1. Peters (BD) 2:15.08, 2. Chautle (DK) 2:25.65, 4. Edwards (DK) 2:39.1, 5. B. Steckler (DK) 3:06.14. 200 IM: 1. Weadock (BD) 2:39.77, 2. Yarian (DK) 2:49.19, 4. Stippe (DK) 3:00.44. Eastside — Willibby 3:42.5. 50 Freestyle: 1. Wright (BD) 27.48, 2. Budde (DK) 27.74, 4. Langschwager (DK) 33.7.
100 Butterfly: 1. Peters (BD) 1:06.31, 2. Rogers (DK) 1:20.6. Eastside — Rohm 1:19.81, Buss 1:20.36. 100 Freestyle: 1. DeWald (BD) 1:00.15, 2. Budde (DK) 1:00.96, 8. B. Steckler (DK) 1:24.76, 9. Perry 1:25.89, 10. Niccum (DK) 1:44.94, 11. S. Steckler (DK) 1:51.6. 500 Freestyle: 1. Beber (BD) 6:55.41, 3. Shipe (DK) 7:03.77. Eastside — Rohm 7:00.85, Millay 10:52.85.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Dwenger (Walden, Verslype, Steinmeyer, Fischer) 2:02.97, 2. DeKalb (Edwards, Langschwager, Stippe, Chautle) 2:10.14. 100 Backstroke: 1. Weadock (BD) 1:13.58, 2. Yarian (DK) 1:15.23, 3. Rogers (DK) 1:16.74, 6. Perry (DK) 1:45.19. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Chautle (DK) 1:23.14, 5. Edwards (DK) 1:33.12, 6. Langschwager (DK) 1:40.64. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Dwenger (DeWald, Peters, Weadock, Wright) 4:24.1, 2. DeKalb (Yarian, Rogers, Budde, Chautle) 4:32.81, 4. DeKalb (Niccum, Perry, B. Steckler, S. Steckley) 6:26.63.
DeKalb boys 72, Dwenger 54
200 Medley Relay: 1. DeKalb (Gillespie, Marian, Meyer, Mahoney) 2:04.7. 200 Freestyle: 1. Bergeron (BD) 2:05.92, Richardson (DK) 2:14.32. 200 IM: 1. Meyer (DK) 2:30.27. 50 Freestyle: 1. Gillespie (DK) 27.62, 4. Dunaway (DK) 31.08, 6. Nagel (DK) 34.07.
100 Butterfly: 1. Bergeron (BD) 1:02.39, 2. Yarian (DK) 1:16.85. 100 Freestyle: 1. Mahoney (DK) 1:06.31, 4. Nagel (DK) 1:22.97, 5. Dunaway (DK) 1:26.82. 500 Freestyle: 1. Eddy (BD) 5:28.17, 2. Richardson (DK) 6:10.76.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Richardson, Nagel, Dunaway, Yarian) 2:06.01. 100 Backstroke: 1. Eddy (BD) 1:01.61, 2. Gillespie (DK) 1:09.67, 3. Mahoney (DK) 1:26.64. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Meyer (DK) 1:18.34, 2. Yarian (DK) 1:18.65. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Dwenger (Macias, Bergeron, Steigmeyer, Eddy) 4:07.06, 2. DeKalb (Mahoney, Richardson, Gillespie, Meyer) 4:13.3.
