BUTLER — Two members of Eastside's volleyball team received mention to the All-Northeast Corner Conference volleyball team recently.
Freshmen Paige Franz and Eleanor Neumann received votes.
Neumann led Eastside with 133 kills on the season. She added 27 serving aces to go with 155 digs.
Franz led Eastside with 441 digs on the season. She added 29 serving aces.
Conference champion Angola put five players on the first team. Fairfield and Garrett had three first-team selections each.
All-Conference Volleyball Team
Angola: Emma Archbold, Sami Lee, Ally Lorntz, Ashlyn Meyer and Cait Snyder.
Central Noble: Samantha Brumbaugh.
Churubusco: Mallory Sphar.
Fairfield: Brea Garber, Madeline Gawthrop and Madison Steele.
Garrett: Emma Hirchak, Morgan Ostrowski and Logan Smith.
Lakeland: Bailey Hartsough.
Prairie Heights: Morgan Bachelor.
West Noble: Kristina Teel.
Westview: Payton May and Gloria Miller.
Honorable Mention
Angola: Autumn Cockroft.
Central Noble: Kylie Urso.
Churubusco: Melanie Geiger.
Eastside: Paige Franz and Eleanor Neumann.
Fairfield: Sydney Stutsman.
Fremont: Emily Behrman.
Prairie Heights: Kali Aaron and Amy German.
West Noble: Jenna Hutsell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.