Gymnastics
Eastside competes with two foes
WATERLOO — Eastside’s Brielle Carter competed in five events in a gymnastics meet with DeKalb and Huntington North at Waterloo Jan. 7.
Carter, competing as an individual, accounted for Eastside’s 32.2 points. DeKalb won the meet with a score of 102.6. Huntington North had a score of 93.25.
She finished third in the vault with a score of 8.8. In the all-around, she placed fourth with a score of 32.2.
Carter placed fifth in floor exercise at 9.0 and fifth in the beam with a score of 7.25. She was sixth in the uneven bars at 7.15.
Carter competes for Eastside
FORT WAYNE — Eastside’s Brielle Carter placed in four events in Thursday’s gymnastics meet with DeKalb and Concordia at Fort Wayne.
Carter, competing as an individual, scored 31.475 in the all-around. She was third in the floor exercise (8.5), and fourth in the bars (7.025) and vault (8.5).
DeKalb won the meet with 99 to 94.425 for Concordia.
Sports memorabilia
Sports card show is Saturday
FORT WAYNE — A sports card and collectibles show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ramada Plaza Center & Travel Hotel, formerly Hotel Fort Wayne, at 305 E. Washington Center Road, exit 312-A off I-69 in Fort Wayne.
There is no admission charge. Dealers from Indiana, Ohio and Michigan will be on hand buying, selling and trading both sport and non-sport cards and collectibles. Visitors may bring in items in for appraisal.
Another show is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Ramada Plaza Center and Travel Hotel, formerly known as Hotel Fort Wayne, Interstate 69, exit 312A.
For more information about either show, contact Brian Mayne at 824-4867, by email at mcscards@icloud.com or on Facebook at MCS Cards.
