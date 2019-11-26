College Football Saint Francis loses
in NAIA playoffs
COLUMBIA, Ky. — Former Eastside standout P.J. Dean rushed for one touchdown, but the University of Saint Francis Cougars football team was defeated by host Lindsey Wilson College 30-26 in the first round of the NAIA playoffs in Columbia, Kentucky Saturday.
Dean, a senior, ran for a 38-yard touchdown with 4 minutes, 42 seconds left in the third quarter, giving the Cougars a 26-16 lead.
Lindsey Wilson College scored twice in the final 2:39 of the game, including the winning touchdown with 47 seconds left.
Dean finished with 10 carries for 72 yards.
Due to injuries, Dean appeared in just five games this season, rushing 37 times for 298 yards and three scores.
At Saint Francis, he appeared in 43 games, rushing 352 times for 2,149 yards and 22 touchdowns. He caught 29 passes for 274 yards and one TD.
Saint Francis finished the season at 7-3.
College Bowling Indiana Tech
wins tournament
WAYNE, Mich. — The Indiana Tech women’s bowling team won the second Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Jamboree Nov. 10 at Wayne Bowl in Wayne, Mich.
Former Eastside standout Briana Marquis finished fifth overall with a four-game score of 780.
Indiana Tech returns to action Dec. 1 in the third WHAC Jamboree hosted by Aquinas College at Westgate Lanes in Comstock Park, Michigan.
Sports Collectibles Card show is Saturday
COLDWATER, Mich. — A card and collectibles show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Quality Inn (formerly Comfort Inn), at 1000 Orleans Blvd., exit 13 off I-69 in Coldwater, Michigan.
Dealers from Indiana, Ohio and Michigan will be present buying, selling and trading sports and non-sports cards and collectibles.
There is no admission charge and the public is invited to attend. Attendees are invited to bring in items for appraisal.
For more information, contact Brian Mayne at 824-4867, by email at mcscards@icloud.com or on Facebook at MCS Cards.
