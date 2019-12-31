Eastside girls win South Adams tournament

BERNE — Eastside’s girls basketball team put together two good defensive performances in winning the Amy Meyer Holiday Classic at South Adams High School Saturday.
The Blazers (12-2) defeated Delta 44-36 in the morning game and then jumped on host South Adams early in the championship game and never looked back in a 56-27 win.
Eastside held both opponents to 22 percent shooting.
The Blazers have played in the Amy Meyer Classic since the 2011-2012 season. This was the first time they won the morning game. Typically, Eastside won the consolation game, but lost twice last season.
“I’m real proud of these girls because they work so hard, and for them to do this is really, really good,” said Eastside coach Mike Lortie. “Being 12-2 is really nice too. Playing two today was good for us.
“Delta was a longer, physical team, and we struggled for a little bit with them, but when we decided to play defense, our defense is really good,” he said.
“We did a really nice job of giving a good Starfires team 27 (points). We gave them 12 in the second quarter, and I wasn’t real thrilled with that.
“We gave up some middle drives and lost shooters a couple of times, but we remedied that in the second half,” Lortie said.
Eastside 56,
South Adams 27
Eastside led by as many as 18 points in the first half against South Adams (7-5).
The Starfires entered the game averaging just over 48 points per contest, but couldn’t solve the Blazers’ smothering defense.
The Blazers rained five threes on the Starfires in the first 16 minutes as seven different players figured in the scoring.
Madi Smith got the hosts on the board with a three 45 seconds into the contest, but Eastside countered with two inside scores from Allyson King. An inside score by Makayla Hamrick put the Starfires on top with 5:18 left in the first.
It was all Eastside after that.
Jaiden Baker, Paige Graber, Sullivan Kessler and Taylor Richards all connected from long range in the first quarter. Later, Kessler drove the lane and scored. The Blazers led 18-6 after the first.
Kessler added another bomb and made a conventional three-point play while Graber scored twice in the paint to push Eastside’s lead to 34-18 by halftime.
The Blazers opened it to a 43-20 advantage with 3:34 left in the third after a rebound score by Allyson King and a transition bucket by MacKensie Rieke after a South Adams turnover.
Haleigh Liberty fed Baker inside for a bucket with two seconds left, giving Eastside a 48-23 lead with eight minutes to play.
Neither team scored in the first few minutes of the fourth until a King bucket in the paint with just over five minutes to play. A bucket by Hamrick with 4:54 to play ended a South Adams dry spell of more than five minutes.
The Starfires only reached double figures in the second quarter with 12 points. They scored just nine the entire second half.
Kessler led Eastside with 15 points. Graber finished with 12 points, King added 11 and Rieke contributed eight.
Eastside 44, Delta 36
Despite entering the game with a 3-9 record, Delta gave Eastside everything it wanted in the second morning contest.
The Blazers led 11-6 after a quarter, but the Eagles outscored Eastside 22-16 in the middle periods.
Junior Gracie Gilland scored six straight points for Delta in the second, including two transition buckets after Blazer turnovers, to give her team a 13-11 lead with 4:25 left in the half.
Two King free throws with 6.6 seconds left evened the score at 20 heading into the break.
King’s score inside early in the third put Eastside back on top, but Delta led 28-27 with a quarter to play.
Delta senior Kassidy Dishman drove the basket and scored early in the fourth for a three-point lead.
Sullivan Kessler, who led Eastside with 14 points, answered with a three-point play on her team’s first possession of the fourth.
The Blazers spent much of the final period at the free throw line as fouls began to mount for Delta. Eastside hit 11 of a possible 17 tosses in the quarter.
Two freebies by King put Eastside ahead to stay at 34-32. After Dishman made one of two for the Eagles, King scored inside, and on her team’s next possession, made one of two for a 37-33 lead with 2:42 to play.
Another Dishman free throw followed, but Rieke scored on a backdoor feed from Kessler to extend the lead to five.
Three Delta players picked up their fifth fouls in the quarter. Rieke sank a pair, and Sullivan Kessler and Skyelar Kessler added single tosses in the final 32 seconds.
King finished with 11 points and Rieke ended up with nine. Gilland had 10 points for the Eagles.
In the other morning game, host South Adams beat Blackhawk 56-40. Blackhawk beat Delta 52-44 in the consolation game.
Eastside’s girls are now idle until they visit DeKalb Jan. 7.
Double Dribbles
This was just the third time Eastside had met South Adams in the Classic, and it’s the Blazers’ first win. The two losses (2015-2016 and last season) both came in overtime.
The Blazers and Starfires have split six meetings. Four of those contests were decided in overtime.
Amy Meyer ranks as the second-leading scorer with South Adams basketball history. She died in a 2009 domestic violence attack. Her father and son presented trophies to Eastside players and coaches.
