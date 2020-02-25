WOODBURN — Eastside’s boys basketball team was a 70-61 winner over Woodlan Feb. 18 at Woodburn.
The Warriors (13-8) had won the Allen County Athletic Conference tournament earlier this year and won nine of their last 11 contests entering the game.
It was Eastside’s first win at Woodlan since the 2009-2010 season, and the fourth win for head coach Ryan Abbott over his alma mater.
Sophomore Gabe Trevino led the Blazers (8-11) with 19 points and sophomore Logan Fry added 17. Senior Noah Johnson contributed 15 points in the win.
Trevino scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter, including 6-of-7 free throw attempts. He was 10-of-11 at the stripe for the game.
Johnson and Fry’s scoring were evenly distributed throughout the contest.
Johnson had three in the first, two in the second, six in the third and four in the fourth. Fry had three in the first, eight in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth.
Woodlan led 39-33 at halftime, but Eastside held the hosts to just four points in the third quarter to grab a 48-43 lead.
The Blazers were 19-of-22 at the free throw line for the game. Conversely, Woodlan attempted just seven free throws in the contest, making six.
Gavin Pfefferkorn had eight points for Eastside. In all, seven players figured in the scoring for the Blazers.
Aiden Bayman scored 21 points to lead Woodlan. Mitch Mendenhall added 18 points.
Eastside 54,
Woodlan JV 47
Santino Brewer led three Eastside players in double figures with 21 points. Caeden Moughler picked up 15 points and Zach Northrup added 10.
Alex Miller led Woodlan with 18 points. Tyler Redmon added 10 points.
The Warriors led 14-11 after a quarter and 25-23 at halftime. Eastside took a 36-32 lead after three quarters.
