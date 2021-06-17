BUTLER — Don’t get behind in the count against the pitching staff from Eastside. They’ll make you pay.
As a staff, they have allowed two or less runs in a game 17 times during the 2021 season, including seven shutouts. Eastside has a team earned run average of 2.33 and struck out 237 hitters this season.
“I think what makes Eastside’s pitching so tough is that they have a great defense behind them. They make the routine plays look easy and don’t beat themselves,” said Central Noble coach Tyler Graybeal, whose team has faced Eastside twice this season. “You pair that with their potent offense, their pitchers are confident and find ways to work the plate. They don’t give up free bases and make you earn everything out there.”
The leader of the group is junior Owen Willard, who is 9-0 with three saves. He has an ERA of 0.29 with 128 strikeouts and 17 walks in 72 innings.
“When he’s on, it’s easy,” Eastside catcher Dylan Hertig said. “He’s going to hit his spot every time. His curveball is deadly. It’s nasty. His change-up is always going to be there. I’ve never had a pitcher who has that many pitches and used all five fingers for pitch calls. It’s different but awesome at the same time.”
Garrett coach Jason Richards said, “Willard is always around the plate but is hard to hit because he hits spots well and throws a really good curve.”
Willard’s ability to locate all of his pitches, including his “deadly” curveball, makes him so tough to face for opposing hitters.
“I feel like I have decent velocity, but my curveball is my bread and butter. I can place it usually wherever I want. I can throw all of my pitches for strikes,” Willard said. “I feel like that’s the biggest part of my game.”
Eastside coach and Owen’s father Aaron Willard said, “Usually, he has great control. He’s got a great curveball. It’s probably, and I hate to use elite, but it’s pretty good. He sneaks up on you with his velocity sometimes.”
But what separates Owen from the rest is his mental toughness.
“He’s always 100 percent into every single pitch. He’s not worried about striking out a kid on the third pitch when the first pitch is the first key for him,” Hertig said.
Aaron Willard said, “Mentally, he’s a tough nut to crack. He’s tough out there and has been in a lot of situations, whether it’s here or in the summer, where the pressure is on him, and usually, he rises above the pressure.”
Owen has also received help from his older brother Cade, who pitched at Eastside and collegiately at Purdue Fort Wayne. Cade and Aaron help build scouting reports on opposing lineups, which are beneficial for Owen, in most cases.
“One time against Adams Central, he said ‘Don’t throw that lefty a change-up.’ Then, I threw him a change-up and he hit it over the fence,” Owen said.
Outside of Willard, the Blazers have Caeden Moughler, Carsen Jacobs and Colben Steury, who have each thrown 23 or more innings this spring. The trio has a combined record of 10-3 and allowed 24 earned runs with 55 strikeouts.
“We actually hit Willard better than the other pitchers. They have a wide range of speed that makes it hard to adjust if you only see them one time through the lineup,” Richards said.
Moughler and Jacobs have come up huge in spots for the Blazers this season. Moughler pitched both the sectional and regional championship games and allowed just two earned runs over 11 innings with 12 strikeouts.
“Those guys have stepped up, and it’s not just (Owen) and those two. Other guys have given us time to grow as a pitching staff. Coming off of COVID last year, it was hard to tell where guys were. You didn’t have that evaluation tool like we have for next year,” Aaron Willard said.
What the Providence Pioneers should know is that it’s not just Willard who can slow them down. He has some reinforcements if they can get to him on Monday. The real challenge is actually getting to Willard in the first place.
