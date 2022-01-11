AUBURN — Staying tough through adversity was the mark of two champions at the Northeast Bowling Singles Sectional at Auburn Bowl Sunday.
Seniors Kyle Toyias of DeKalb and Jessica Villavize of East Noble both came up big at the right times to claim sectional titles.
A total of nine bowlers — six boys and three girls — advanced from the Northeast Sectional to the regional at Thunderbowl in Fort Wayne Saturday.
The second-seeded Toyias was a 199-169 winner over top seed Brian Miller of Eastside in the boys stepladder final. Miller was the top qualifier by eight pins, 628-620, in the three preliminary games.
Villavize protected her top seed, edging third seed Autumn Collins of Eastside 143-142 in the final match. Villavize had the best qualifying series at 558, followed by DeKalb’s Elizabeth Jones at 542 and Collins at 540.
Those three advanced to regional along with Toyias, Miller, Joshua Wirges, Adam Snyder and Gage Schnelker of DeKalb, and Dean Gilbert of Garrett.
In the boys final, Miller began with two strikes, but Toyias had strikes in frames 2-5 and the seventh, and picked up three spares to pull away.
It didn’t seem like it would be a happy ending for Toyias in the previous match, when he took on teammate Wirges, the third seed. After both players started with strikes, Toyias struggled with two spares and two open frames. Wirges had strikes in frames 7-9, but Toyias rallied with four strikes and the two ended up tied at 190.
Toyias then hit two more strikes in the roll-off to secure the win.
“It was a little frustrating and I thought it might cost me the match, but I just kept my head in it and kept grinding,” Toyias said. “I was really locked in there. I was hitting my mark and the strikes kept coming.”
Wirges began the stepladder with six consecutive strikes against fourth-seeded Gilbert, and took a 209-154 win. Wirges had 594 in qualifying and Gilbert scored 556.
Snyder and Schnelker did not compete in the stepladder final, but advanced after series of 543 and 539, respectively.
Villavize’s battle with Collins was close all the way. It was 28-28 after three frames and 76-76 after five. Collins had taken a slight lead, but Villavize won it with a strike and a spare in the 10th.
“My heart was pounding. I knew I needed it,” Villavize said.
“I thought about all the times in the past I’d gotten low at a time like this. I just thought, ‘It’s my senior year, I’ve got to bring it up.’ I put my head up, and just said ‘I can do it.’”
Collins staged a rally to defeat Jones, who had recorded strikes in frames 4-6. Collins had strikes in the eighth and ninth, and then a strike and spare in the 10th. The final was 169-161.
The rest of the boys top 10 included Korbin Restle of Garrett (525), Brayden Weicht of Eastside (515), Ethan Graves of Eastside (507) and Spencer Silk of Garrett (505).
The remaining bowlers in the girls top 10 were Hope Moring (520), Juli Plummer (488), Kylye Snyder (486), Harlee Toy (478) and Ryleigh Marquardt (473) of DeKalb, Zoey Curcio (471) of Eastside and Mckenzie Tracy (467) of Central Noble.
