BUTLER — Upset-minded Eastside pushed many of the right buttons — including several of Churubusco’s — in Friday’s regular-season finale at Butler.
The Eagles prevailed 57-46 to clinch a share of the Northeast Corner Conference regular-season title. Churubusco closed out the regular season with a 15-6 record in all games and finished 10-1 in conference play. Co-champion Westview also ended 10-1 in the NECC.
Senior Hunter Perlich led three Eagle players in double figures with 19 points. Junior Jackson Paul had 15 points and classmate Landen Jordan added 12.
What was noteworthy was that two Churubusco players were whistled for technical fouls in the first half.
Eastside didn’t want to get into a run-and-gun type of game with Churubusco averaging over 70 points per game entering the contest — including 100 points against Lakeland Feb. 6, 108 against Hamilton on Feb. 14, 91 against Garrett Feb. 18 and 92 against North Side earlier in the week.
“Our approach was to make it kind of a grind-out game,” Eastside coach Ryan Abbott said. “We had five games charted on them. They want to play a high-possession game. Before they run the score up on people, we had them charted for 71 points a game, and that’s a lot.
“We wanted it to be 50-60 range, so we look at that, and I thought we executed really well,” he said. “We wanted to frustrate them, and obviously, we did that. Everybody in the gym knows that with two technical fouls, which probably should have been four technical fouls.
“We wanted to frustrate them and make it a grind-out game, and boy, we did that.”
The Eagles led 32-27 at halftime, but emotions got the better of them in the second quarter.
With 6 minutes, 48 seconds left, Churubusco’s Noah Wolfe was called for a foul and a technical foul. Eastside’s Logan Fry made both technical free throws.
Just 22 seconds later, the Eagles’ Luke McClure — who was whistled for two fouls in the first quarter — was called for his third. When he apparently questioned the call, one of the referees assessed a technical foul, making it his fourth personal.
Fry hit one free throw on the foul call and two on the technical, giving Eastside a 20-16 lead.
The Blazers turned the ball over on its subsequent possession.
Paul sank a jumper from the lane, and after an Eastside turnover, he fed Perlich for two and a 20-all tie with 5:39 left.
The excitement wasn’t over. At halftime, at least one Churubusco fan was escorted out of the gym by Butler Police.
When emotions settled and basketball resumed, Churubusco took control in the second half.
Fry, who led Eastside with 19 points, scored inside, but Perlich answered with one of his own.
The Eagles missed four times on one possession — three by Jordan, but Eastside couldn’t capitalize. Paul scored and Jordan added two rebound buckets to extend the lead to 40-31.
Simply put, the Eagles got to the boards, resulting in buckets while the Blazers struggled to put the ball in the hole.
Eastside missed four shots on three possessions as Churubusco began pulling away. The visitors led 44-36 after three quarters.
After Fry’s score inside, Jordan’s three-point play with 6:41 left had Churubusco up by nine. The Eagles maintained that margin the rest of the way.
Gabe Trevino had 15 points for Eastside, who finished the regular season at 9-13 overall and 3-8 in NECC play.
“The offensive glass hurt us in the second half,” Abbott said. “They made a 7-0 run and we missed a couple of shots, a couple of finishes.
“I’m proud of our guys. Beyond the game plan, beyond basketball statistics, we held our composure,” he said. “We played together, we played really hard and we executed our game plan.”
Eastside plays Central Noble in the second game Wednesday of the Class 2A Westview Sectional.
Eastside JV 48, Churubusco 39
Eastside’s reserve team led at every stop in wrapping up its 15th win of the season for first-year coach Landen Brow. The reserve Blazers finished 15-7 after losing their first two games of the season.
Caeden Moughler led the Blazers with 21 points and Santino Brewer added 14. Ethan Krider led Churubusco with 17 points.
Reece Myers and Zach Northrup had four points each for Eastside. Kyle Yoder added three.
