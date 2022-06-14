BUTLER — These are the types of accomplishments that coaches and players dream about.
Only coach Brennen Kitchen and players on Eastside’s softball team aren’t dreaming.
The big trophy and blue medals are real.
If he needed any more proof, all Kitchen needs to do is look through the countless photos and videos filling his inbox.
“Little by little, it’s starting to sink in,” he said Sunday evening, about 24 hours removed from his team’s thrilling 2-1 win over North Posey in the Class 2A state championship game at Purdue University.
“After the game, it was a surreal moment,” Kitchen admitted. “The parade, the pep rally were shocking … it’s starting to sink in.
“The game and immediately following the game, I’ve seen so many videos,” he continued. “It’s great to relive the end of the game and see some of the plays that made us successful.”
There’s the double play started on Jayci Kitchen’s catch and throw to Mataya Bireley in the first inning, the running catch in left field by Cadence Gardner that prevented a run and the final play, a ground ball back to pitcher Natalie Lower, whose throw to first baseman Grace McClain set off the victory celebration.
At first, there’s a slight hesitation, as some players just thought the inning was over. Then, bedlam as Eastside players pour out of the dugout to celebrate.
Before that could happen, there was the triple and eventual first run scored by freshman Lilli Cline and the many bunts Blazer batters put down to keep pressure on the Vikings.
Throughout, Eastside kept North Posey off the scoreboard while building a 2-0 lead. When the Vikings scored in the seventh and had the tying run at second base with just one out, the biggest improvement the Blazers made all season came to fruition.
Coach Kitchen said improving the mental game was just as important as fundamentals.
“We spent a lot of hours at the beginning of the year on the mental side of the game,” he said. “Each girl wrote down what they would do when we faced adversity.”
The answers varied by player, but they were documented on a poster that hung in the locker room throughout the season.
“We revisited it periodically,” Kitchen said. “We talked about confidence and routines when we stepped into the batter’s box. We talked about what we would do after a mistake. Those kinds of things paid dividends later on in the season.”
As a new coach with loads of returning players, decisions had to be made on personnel — none of them easy.
Kitchen had hoped to use the originally scheduled eight games before the Northeast Corner Conference schedule began to evaluate talent and determine who fit best where. Because of weather cancellations, however, just two of those games were played before conference play began.
Still, decisions had to be made. Before the season began, a senior was cut. Three others who started several games last season saw their playing time reduced so that others could play, but they remained and provided valuable support for their teammates and also made the most of the opportunities when they did play.
“Halfway through the season, we solidified our starting spots,” Kitchen said. “It was a tough pill to swallow, especially if you’re a senior.”
McKenna Hoffelder, Brooke Pittman and Josie Richman were all starters a season ago, but remained great teammates and maintained positive attitudes. Hoffelder saw action in several games while Pittman and Richman became valuable pinch-hitters.
While she didn’t pitch as much this season, Richman tossed a no-hitter in a conference game and won four games. Pittman was called upon to bat in the first game of the semi-state on June 4. After fouling off several pitches, she grounded into a fielder’s choice that resulted in an error, allowing the eventual winning run to score.
“They were some of the loudest girls in the dugout,” he continued. “We couldn’t have gotten as far as we did if they hadn’t accepted their roles. We don’t get this far without having McKenna, Josie and Brooke on our team.”
What made this Eastside team special was the fact opponents couldn’t focus on one player to stop.
“When you see the really good teams, you usually see one standout player who puts the team on her back,” Kitchen said. “We had a total team effort from great pitching to great bats to great fielding.
“Every game, it could have been somebody different or three or four hitting. It wasn’t a one-girl show.
“We won as a team. It was a total team effort,” he continued. “Everybody knew their role and executed throughout the year. I feel like that’s what made this season really special.”
Saturday, both teams walked through the left field gate to their respective dugouts for pre-game, with North Posey stepping out first.
Kitchen remembers addressing his girls immediately before their turn came.
“The atmosphere was just amazing,” he said. “Turning the corner, I told the girls, ‘Get ready for goosebumps. There’s a sea of white and green and they’re here to cheer for you.’
“The way our small community supports our athletes is just fantastic.”
It wasn’t a dream. It was a dream come true.
