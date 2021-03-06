HUNTINGTON – Regardless of whatever obstacles stood in the way, Angola’s gymnastics team stuck with being who it is and it returned to Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals for the second time in three years.
The Hornets finished third in the Huntington North Regional Saturday with 107.25 to qualify for state as a team for the second time in program history, just ahead of the 106.425 from fourth-place Carroll.
DeKalb was fifth with 102.15. However, senior Sarah Boyd is finishing her prep gymnastics career at state all-around after placing fifth in the regional with 36.225. Junior teammate Lauren Blythe is joining Boyd after tying for second on the balance beam with 9.275.
East Noble senior Miah Hudson and Eastside sophomore Brielle Carter will compete on one apparatus each at Ball State’s Worthen Arena this coming Saturday. Hudson tied for sixth on vault with 9.25 and Carter tied for sixth on the floor exercise with 9.1 to qualify for state for the first time.
The top six placers plus ties in each event and all-around at regionals qualify for the state finals. So do the top three teams. Homestead won at Huntington North Saturday with 110.15, and Bishop Dwenger was second with 108.8.
The Hornets had no falls on beam to start their regional, but only scored 26.45. Then they stumbled on the floor with 26.4.
“I was super proud of how we did on the beam,” Angola coach Misti Evans said. “But the scores were a little low. I was a little shocked. But we did not put ourselves in a hole where we had to start working our way back.
“We did what we were able to do (on vault and bars). We had to do us,” she continued. “This was what we worked for. We’re a little fatigued. We’re grateful after all the injuries we had and when nothing was making sense.
Angola got righted on the vault with 27.675. Three girls finished in the top 11, led by sophomore Audrey Wilkinson in fourth with 9.325.
The Hornets had a 1.625-point lead on Carroll going into the last rotation of the day. For Angola, it was the uneven bars, which was the best event for the Hornets’ top gymnast, Ashtyn Evans. Evans finished Angola’s day with a 9.5, which was good enough to be a regional runner-up.
Misti Evans said outscoring Carroll on the bars was a must. Angola did so, 26.725-25.075.
For the Barons, their third rotation was rough on the bars and put them out of state contention. But they followed with their best apparatus of the day, scoring 27.05 on the beam.
Blythe and Boyd both had no-fall routines on the beam. Boyd placed fourth at 9.225.
“It was obviously not what we wanted to do,” DeKalb coach Kaitlyn Wolfe said. “But I’m proud that they put the bars behind them and picked it up on the beam. A lot of meets come down to the beam. Lauren had one of her best beam routines of the season.
“Sarah is working through some injuries. We want to limit the pounding on her ankles, but keep her practicing,” Wolfe continued. “Sarah and Lauren have some connections to work on on beam. We’ll work on that this week.”
For East Noble’s Hudson, a good block was key to sending her to state on the vault.
“I was able to push off the vault in less than a second. I finally had that good block,” she said. “I worked on that vault for a while. It’s good to get to the point where I’m very happy with it.”
Hudson was also ninth all-around with 35.4.
Eastside coach Erin Carter was very happy for her daughter Brielle. She was 16th all-around with 33.
“Her form was pretty good today (on the floor),” Erin Carter said. “She was confident and said ‘I’m going to do my best and give it all I got.’ The floor is her favorite event and she has worked so hard.
“She was pretty solid except for the beam. But that’s OK. It’ll be really exciting (at state).”
East Noble freshman Audrey Beiswanger tied for 12th in the floor exercise with 8.95.
Huntington North Regional
Team Scores
(top three teams qualify for IHSAA State Finals)
1. Homestead 110.15, 2. Bishop Dwenger 108.8, 3. Angola 107.25, 4. Carroll 106.425, 5. DeKalb 102.15, 6. Elkhart 100.375.
Individual Results
(top six placers and ties qualify for IHSAA State Finals)
Vault: 1. Zirille (Home) 9.75, 2. Doyle (BD) 9.725, 3. Goodine (Car) 9.35, 4. Wilkinson (A) 9.325, 5. Sierks (Home) 9.3, 6t. Boothman (Home) and Hudson (East Noble) 9.25, 8t. Stahl (BD), Wohlwend (Home), Schoenherr (A) and Ash. Evans (A) 9.175.
Uneven Bars: 1. Zirille (Home) 9.65, 2. Ash. Evans (A) 9.5, 3. Goodine (Car) 9.475, 4. S. Boyd (DK) 8.95, 5. Bond (Home) 8.9, 6t. Stahl (BD) and Doyle (BD) 8.875, 8. Reed (BD) 8.775, 9. Schoenherr (A) 8.7, 10. Wilkinson (A) 8.525, 11. Hudson (EN) 8.45.
Balance Beam: 1. Zirille (Home) 9.425, 2t. Sierks (Home) and Blythe (DK) 9.275, 4. Boyd (DK) 9.225, 5t. Ash. Evans (A) and Reed (BD) 9.175, 7. Echartea (Elk) 9.125, 8t. Hoogland (Car) and Doyle (BD) 9.025, 10. Bond (Home) 8.975.
Floor Exercise: 1. Goodine (Car) 9.425, 2. Doyle (BD) 9.35, 3. Zirille (Home) 9.25, 4t. Echartea (Elk) and Sierks (Home) 9.175, 6t. Carter (Eastside) and Hoogland (Car) 9.1, 8. Schoenherr (A) 9.05, 9. House (BD) 9.025, 10t. Reed (BD) and Givens (Car) 9.
All-Around: 1. Zirille (Home) 38.075, 2. Doyle (BD) 36.975, 3. Goodine (Car) 36.825, 4. Ash. Evans (A) 36.425, 5. S. Boyd (DK) 36.225, 6t. Stahl (BD) and Sierks (Home) 35.65, 8. Hoogland (Car) 35.575, 9. Hudson (EN) 35.4, 10. Wilkinson (A) 35.35, 11. Schoenherr (A) 35.25.
