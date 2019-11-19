FREMONT — Sullivan Kessler darted down the court as Eastside prepared to inbound the ball during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s girls basketball game, while shouts of “Throw the ball! Throw the ball!” roared from the mouth of Blazers coach Mike Lortie.
The first-year coach of the Blazer team — already 2-0 this season — was ready to seal a third win, and do so with an exclamation point.
MacKensie Rieke heaved the ball like she was a quarterback throwing a Hail Mary, finding her receiver as she crossed the Blazers’ own three-point line, draped in coverage by Fremont’s Macayla Guthrie. Like she was on the gridiron, Kessler spun out of the contact before laying the ball into the hoop, drawing contact and converting the three-point play.
The sequence gave Eastside a 10-point lead over the Eagles, and the Blazers were able to hang on for the 36-32 win.
Kessler scored a game-high 19 points, netting five of them in the final two minutes as the Blazers staved off a valiant Eagles comeback. Rieke finished with eight points.
It wrapped up a week that featured two wins on the road — a promising start.
On Nov. 12 in Fort Wayne, the Blazers subdued host Blackhawk 45-32.
In that game, Rieke connected for five three-pointers to lead all scorers with 15 points. Kessler added 12 and Skyelar Kessler contributed nine as Blackhawk held post player Allyson King to six points.
In Thursday’s game, King — who had 17 points in a season-opening win over Adams Central — finished with five points.
“Just a great team effort,” Lortie said of the two wins. “Both teams took away our inside game on offense, and we had others step up and take the lead.
“Tuesday, Kensie hits five 3s for 15 points, Sully added 12 and Skye had nine. (Against Fremont), Sully led the way with 19 points and Kensie had eight.
“Our defense played very well in both games, and we feed off the energy that gives us,” Lortie said.
Fremont sophomore Jada Rhonehouse converted a free throw — her first point of the game — to begin her team’s rally, bringing her team within eight points at 24-16, and hit a three from the right wing to cut the deficit to a single point, 30-29, with under a minute remaining.
As had been the case up until that point, though, the Eagles suffered through a final 30 seconds that were plagued with turnovers, empty possessions and missed free throws, while Eastside converted 5-of-7 attempts at the line to seal the win.
Rhonehouse’s led the Eagles in points (eight), rebounds (nine) and assists (two) in a contest in which Fremont shot less than 20 percent from the field (7-of-36). Senior forward Samantha Kuhn added seven points and four boards.
A 12-2 second-quarter run gave Eastside the lead. The Blazers forced four of Fremont’s 19 total turnovers in the period, as they came back from an 11-6 hole to lead 17-11 at the half. A Kessler free throw ignited the run, while Rieke hit a corner three and converted a layup at the end of the quarter.
In the Blackhawk win earlier in the week, the Braves led Eastside 8-7 after the first quarter. The teams were tied at 17 at the break. The Blazers nearly matched their first half output in the third, outscoring Blackhawk 15-8, and continued to pull away.
Blackhawk was led by nine points from sophomore Lily Helmuth. Senior Hallie Vander Dussen added seven points.
Eastside’s reserve team beat Blackhawk 38-18.
Mataya Bireley had 10 points to lead Eastside. Whittney Pfefferkorn scored six points.
Kaylie Hertig and Cayla Whitman had four points each for Eastside. Brittney Geiger, McKenna Hoffelder, Grace Kreischer and Ava Paddock had three points each.
Double Dribbles
Eastside’s girls basketball team started the 2017-2018 season with four straight wins. At the end of calendar year 2017, that team was 12-2. It finished 15-9.
Before that, the last time Eastside had 3-0 starts in close succession was the 1993-1994 and 1994-1995 seasons. The 1993-1994 team started 4-0 and finished 15-5. The 1994-1995 team started 5-0 and finished 17-5. Both teams suffered their first losses to tonight’s opponent, Leo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.